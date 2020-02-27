wolverhampton-vs.-norwich-city:-how-to-watch-live-stream,-tv-channel,-premier-league-start-time

Who’s PlayingNorwich City @ WolverhamptonCurrent Records: Norwich City 4-16-6; Wolverhampton 8-6-12What to Know Wolverhampton took care of business against Norwich City on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at Molineux. Wolverhampton’s homestand continues as they prepare to take on Norwich at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Wolverhampton has kept their last 11 contests to within one goal, so the Canaries should be prepared for a fight. Last week, Wolverhampton and Leicester City ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. Speaking of close games: Norwich lost 1-0 to Liverpool. The last time the two teams met in last December, Wolverhampton won by a goal, slipping past Norwich 2-1. Will Wolverhampton repeat their success, or does Norwich have a better game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.How To WatchWho: Wolverhampton vs. Norwich CityWhen: Sunday at 9 a.m. ETWhere: MolineuxTV: CNBCOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryWolverhampton won the only match these two teams have played in the last three years.Dec 21, 2019 – Wolverhampton 2 vs. Norwich City 1