‘wolf-of-wall-street’-jordan-belfort-sues-production-company-for-$300m

January 24, 2020 | 1: 56am

Jordan Belfort (left) was played by Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’ Getty Images; Paramount Pictures

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street” is back — and this time he claims he got scammed.

Jordan Belfort, the legendary scammer who served as the inspiration for the Leonardo DiCaprio film, filed a suit against the movie’s production company, a report said.

The fraudster claims they intentionally hid where they got their funding for the movie.

Belfort sold his life story to Red Granite Pictures, whose CEO is currently facing corruption charges in Malaysia for allegedly embezzling more than $200 million, Variety reported.

In his lawsuit filed in California, Belfort contends the embezzled funds were used to finance the movie, and he would have never sold the rights to his story if he knew that was that case.

“Belfort was completely blindsided to learn, after the fact, of the source of funding for Red Granite and the film based on his book/story, as Defendants concealed these criminal acts and funding sources from him,” Belfort’s suit stats, according to Variety.

“Had he known he certainly never would have sold the rights,” it adds.

He’s suing the company for $300 million, claiming fraud and negligent misrepresentation.

Belfort served nearly two years in prison for scamming investors out of millions of dollars in the early 1990s.