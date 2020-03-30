with-this-day-in-2011,-sachin-tendulkar-helped-india-beat-pakistan-in-world-cup-semi-finals

Sachin Tendulkar helped India register their fifth World Cup win against Pakistan. © AFP

With this day in 2011, India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup to attain the ultimate of the quadrennial event. It had been a casino game where Sachin Tendulkar played a match-winning knock, but only because Pakistan gave him four lives. It had been a match where Wahab Riaz threatened to knock over India’s batting lineup. But eventually, India registered their fifth make an impression on Pakistan in World Cup history, maintaining their perfect record.India won the toss in Mohali and thought we would bat first. Virender Sehwag, opening the batting with Tendulkar, got India off to a brisk start before being trapped LBW by Wahab Riaz, hitting 38 off 25 balls.Tendulkar then continued to create 85, but he previously his fair share of luck. He previously a LBW decision overturned and was dropped four times by Pakistan controversially.Without other Indian batsman owning a big score, the knock became the difference between your two sides as India posted 260.The Indian bowlers never let Pakistan in to the game, with five players taking two wickets each because the Shahid Afridi-led side fell lacking India’s score by 29 runs.Mohammed Hafeez and Asad Shafiq made good starts but cannot convert while Misbah-ul-Haq’s 56 was inadequate too late.Interestingly, it had been the fifth time both sides had met in the 50-over World Cup and Sachin Tendulkar had played in every five contests.India continued to beat Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai a couple of days later in the ultimate to seal their second World Cup title.

Highlights

India beat Pakistan by 29 runs in the 2011 World Cup semi-finals

Sachin Tendulkar played a match-winning knock of 85

It had been India’s fifth World Cup make an impression on Pakistan

