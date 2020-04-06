with-netflix’s-on-my-block-season-3-releasing-around-the-corner,-here-is-what-we-know-yet.

Hold onto your seats, On My Block is close to it’s release. The story revolves around the life of four friends that grow up in the tough and rough inner city. They seem to have tackled everything from problems of gang violence to race war and poverty. Season 2 was left at a pretty huge cliffhanger that gives season 3 a great kick start. The end shows the four of them being kidnapped and taken somewhere, the episode gives no further information regarding who did that and this will be explored in the upcoming season.

The original cast is all set to return, which means that Brett Gray will be back as the funny and fierce Jamal, Jason Genao will reprise his role as Ruby, Diego Tinoco will return as the misunderstood Cesar and Sierra Capri will return to play the independent and confident Monse. Jessica Marie Garcia will be back to play the bold and at time annoying classmate Jasmine. Other cast members likely to return for On My Block season three include Julio Macias as Oscar ‘Spooky’ Diaz, Jahking Guillory as Latrelle and Paula Garces as Geny Martinez.

A date announcement video has been released for On My Block Season 3, the video shows an anonymous figures cleaning a knife and carrying it where in, we see the main cast surrounded by men and then being unmasked.The video keeps you guessing about what might happen further in the storyline. Who are the ones that kidnapped them? Is it the police? Will they get out of this mess alive? These and a lot of other questions that the fans have been anticipating about will soon be answered after a one yearlong break. The Season 3 of On My Block will premiere on Netflix on 11 March.

“The entire On My Block team is beyond thrilled and grateful to continue telling this uniquely fun and important story with the third season. Four years ago, I had an idea to make a show for teenagers who didn’t see themselves represented on TV and to do it right and today we’ve all watched a generation of kids passionately express how this show makes them feel seen and heard.” said the showrunner Lauren Lungerich speaking exclusively to The Hollywood Reporter.