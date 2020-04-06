With Netflix Confirming The Witcher Season 2 Here Are The Details – Cast, Release Date, Plot

Riotously fun and rewarding The Witcher is returning to Netflix for a second season. The show that has Henry Cavill playing Geralt of Rivia makes sure to keep you interested with the various twists and turns that take place throughout.It is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It follows the story of a monster hunter, who struggles to establish himself in a world where people often prove to more wicked and monstrous.Fans can expect The Last Wish from season 1 to make an appearance but with a much more linear arc in the story line.We can expect the upcoming season to be more focused in terms of the story and relationships between characters, while season 1 set the premise the coming season is ready to dig deeper. Netflix has revealed the cast and given a few more insights on the show,which seems to be a strong contender in the fantasy drama genre.

The second season will have eight episodes that will be directed by 4 directors, given that each of them will direct two episodes. The directors that have been finalized by Netflix are,Stephen Surjik, Sarah O’Gorman, Ed Bazalgette, and Geeta Patel. A whole bunch of new cast members will be joining in,Kristofer Hivju of Game of Thrones fame will be playing the character of Nivellen,Yasen Atour will play Coen, Agnes Bjorn is cast as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca. They will be acting alongside the returning main cast Cavill playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as fan-favorite Jaskier.

No definitive date has yet been released for The Witcher Season 2, but it is expected to come out in the year 2021.