with-little-left-to-achieve-on-the-field,-eni-aluko-retires-with-the-world-at-her-feet

Listening to Eniola Aluko over lunch in London last month was to hear hints of the retirement to come. The England centurion would not say, explicitly, what the next chapter held but her words were heavy with implication. She felt “very, very full, like I’ve had a really big meal for a long time. There’s no room for dessert, no room for anything more.”
She said there was nothing else to achieve, on the field, beyond the Champions League, “which only five per cent of players do anyway”. She hinted at other opportunities, in broadcasting and elsewhere, that might not wait around for her to have one last hurrah as a player. She could have continued playing, conceivably, but “life is too short to do stuff for the sake of doing it”.
On Wednesday, the former Chelsea and Juventus forward announced her retirement, aged 32, from the game that has ruled her life for the past 25 years, from attending an England Under-15s trial in a pencil skirt and suit at her mother’s behest because “appearances are important”, to winning almost everything at club level.
It is a long roll of honour. An Olympics; 102 England caps over 12 years, including three World Cups and two European Championships. At Chelsea alone, she won the Women’s Super League three times, the FA Cup twice, was the club’s player of the year in 2014-15 and the league’s top scorer in 2016. In her first season in Italy, she won the league, the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia.
There is no shortage of university degrees among female footballers, given the financial uncertainty of a career in the game: Aluko has a first-class law degree from Brunel, took her bar exams at the turn of the last decade and spent five years as a sports and entertainment lawyer, and later as a corporate lawyer consultant, at various firms.
As such, there were few footballers of Aluko’s generation better placed to dissect the game’s shortcomings with the precision with which she has often done so. In 2007, aged just 20, she criticised the Football Association for paying its female players just £40 a day during the five weeks England spent at the World Cup in China. The injustice of watching her team-mates working additional jobs to recoup lost earnings, two months on from the tournament, rankled: she spoke out to the BBC.
She was an ambassador for the UK arm of UN Women. After London 2012, she represented the England squad in the central contract negotiations with the FA and the Professional Footballers’ Association. She would become the first female pundit to feature on Match of the Day, and was among the first cohort of women’s footballers to feature in the video game Fifa the following year.
In that period, Aluko’s on-field achievements and off-field activism coexisted in something akin to a happy marriage. In the twilight of her playing career, Aluko has learnt that the curse of the whistleblower is to be forever cast as such, and that there is not always reimbursement for the pain incurred along the way.
In 2016, she made her final international appearance. There followed a dispute with the FA: an investigation ultimately found that Mark Sampson, the then-England manager, had directed remarks “discriminatory on the grounds of race” at Aluko and another player, but the vindication came after a year-long process those closest to Aluko would describe as “hell”.
There was the initial investigation – decried by the PFA as “a sham which was not designed to establish the truth but intended to protect Mark Sampson” – and the pursuit for justice that dominated the women’s football news agenda long after the FA apologised to Aluko in 2017.
The recent years have been a battle for Aluko to reforge her identity away from Sampson and the England squad, and she publicly expressed her dismay that the launch of her autobiography, in August last year, led to further headlines about Sampson when she had so much more to say.
The obvious next step is punditry, Aluko having worked for Amazon and Sky in the past month alone. She is a graduate of the Uefa course designed to move former players into administrative roles, and perhaps it is here that she will be best placed to further develop the identity of the women’s game.
In her retirement statement made to the Players’ Tribune, Nigerian-born Aluko did not reveal her next steps but wrote: “I’ll be striving to give women key positions in football, to help get the game more coverage, finance and growth and new opportunities […] Now it is my turn to repay you.”