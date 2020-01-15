with-little-left-to-achieve-on-the-field,-eni-aluko-retires-with-the-world-at-her-feet

Listening to Eniola Aluko over lunch in London last month was to hear hints of the retirement to come. The England centurion would not say, explicitly, what the next chapter held but her words were heavy with implication. She felt “very, very full, like I’ve had a really big meal for a long time. There’s no room for dessert, no room for anything more.”

She said there was nothing else to achieve, on the field, beyond the Champions League, “which only five per cent of players do anyway”. She hinted at other opportunities, in broadcasting and elsewhere, that might not wait around for her to have one last hurrah as a player. She could have continued playing, conceivably, but “life is too short to do stuff for the sake of doing it”.

On Wednesday, the former Chelsea and Juventus forward announced her retirement, aged 32, from the game that has ruled her life for the past 25 years, from attending an England Under-15s trial in a pencil skirt and suit at her mother’s behest because “appearances are important”, to winning almost everything at club level.

It is a long roll of honour. An Olympics; 102 England caps over 12 years, including three World Cups and two European Championships. At Chelsea alone, she won the Women’s Super League three times, the FA Cup twice, was the club’s player of the year in 2014-15 and the league’s top scorer in 2016. In her first season in Italy, she won the league, the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia.