With Corona going on, it’s unwise and irresponsible to keep the sit-ins on at Shaheen Bagh: Swara Bhaskar

While most Indians followed PM Narendra Modi’s advice to stay home on Sunday for the ‘Junta Curfew’ the ladies who have been gathering regularly at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to protest against government’s policies, chose to take a defiant stand and insisted on gathering at the Bagh as usual.

But this time one of their most ardent supporters from the entertainment industry Swara Bhaskar refused to endorse their stand.

In an Instagram post-Swara says, “We are committed to the Constitution and we are committed to the values of the Constitution. At a time of global pandemic – as the Coronavirus Covid-19 spreads all over India rapidly.. self-quarantine, isolation and social distancing are the only ways to lessen the speed with which this virus spreads. As citizens, it is our duty to isolate ourselves and social distance. In light of these developments- my appeal to the amazing Dadis of Shaheen Baugh and all the fiesty women and people of the sit-in protests across the country: Stand Up! Self isolate! Vacate the streets! “

Swara’s stand against the Shaheen Bagh protestor’s decision to go against PM Modi’s Junta Curfew has been seen by some as a turncoat swing in her ideology. However, Swara is very sure of the right and wrong of the situation.

“Putting lives of so many people at risk is certainly not right,” says Swara, “No sir. I think that it’s important in any movement to re-strategize itself as per actual reality.With Corona going on it’s unwise and irresponsible to keep the sit-ins on at Shaheen Bagh as before. Right-Wing wants an outbreak of Corona at one of these protests and then they can de-legitimize us forever!”