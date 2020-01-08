AUSTRALIA’s favourite daughter Bindi Irwin has paid touching tribute to her late father on social media amid the bushfire tragedy.
Home ENTERTAINMENT Wish he was here: Bindi’s tribute to dad
AUSTRALIA’s favourite daughter Bindi Irwin has paid touching tribute to her late father on social media amid the bushfire tragedy.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exercise your consumer rights by contacting us below
Personalized advertisements
Turning this off will opt you out of personalized advertisements delivered from Google on this website.