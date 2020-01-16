wisconsin-woman-claims-she-was-fired-for-pro-trump-facebook-posts

January 16, 2020 | 3: 04pm

A Trump supporter from Wisconsin claims she was booted from her job over her Facebook posts supporting the president.

Robyn Polak, 35, of South Milwaukee, posted an article from the conservative Daily Wire website praising Trump on Facebook Monday along with a caption saying how “extremely lucky” Americans were to have such an “amazing” commander-in-chief.

“I don’t care what anyone says!” wrote Polak, who works as a dental assistant.

A day later, Polak attended Trump’s rally in Milwaukee and wrote “MAGA 2020,” again showing her allegiance to Trump. An earlier version of her profile picture also featured a smiling Polak with her boyfriend beneath a “Trump 2020” graphic, her Facebook account shows.

Those posts motivated a man to post a negative review on her employer’s Facebook page, saying that workers at Precision Dental MKE in Milwaukee should not be “spouting racist comments on Facebook,” according to a screenshot posted by Polak.

“And just like that I get fired from my job because of some left wing liberal didn’t like that I had yesterday on Facebook Make America Great Again,” Polak wrote. “And he went out of his way to way a make a review on my work Facebook stating that I am racist … What should I do? I filed for unemployment already.”

Calls to Polak’s former employer went unanswered, but reps from the office apologized to the man who complained about her posts, according to the screenshots.

“I am so very sorry to have learned that this was posted,” the reply read. “We are handling the situation in house as we speak. I assure you that this office does not share these beliefs.”

Polak told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel she was later fired over the phone. She also denied being racist, saying she has black siblings and is part Native American.

“The office manager said it was for the review they got on their Facebook [page], but my name wasn’t on there,” Polak recalled. “They assumed it was me because I’m the only Republican in that office.”

Polak was the practice’s sole dental assistant, she said.

In a statement to the newspaper, reps from the dental office said they typically do not discuss personnel matters, but denied Polak’s claims.

“Precision Dental MKE believes dentistry is nonpolitical,” the statement read. “We can confirm, however, that no employee has ever been terminated for their political beliefs or their support of the President or any political candidate.”

The company’s website, meanwhile, had been set to private as of Thursday and its Facebook page had been removed.

WDJT reported that Polak had also posted a meme on Facebook implying that former President Barack Obama was the leader of ISIS, but that image was no longer visible on her account as of Thursday.

“Do I feel like Obama was the leader of ISIS? Absolutely not,” she told the station. “It’s my freedom of speech. At the end of the day, it’s my right to defend how I believe.”

The dentist office’s social media policy forbids any posting that “does damage to the practice directly or indirectly,” WDJT reported.

Reached Thursday for comment, Polak told The Post she’s is now looking for an attorney to sue Precision Dental for wrongful termination.

“I feel like I didn’t do anything wrong involving the company,” Polak said. “Anything I posted was done outside of work and off the clock. I don’t think I did anything wrong.”