Wireless 2020 lineup confirmed, with A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill and Skepta headlining this twelve months's festival

A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill had been unveiled because the headliners of this twelve months’s Wireless.

They’re the finest names on the line-up negate to takeover Finsbury Park this summer, with the festival working from July 3-5.

This can even even be A$AP Rocky’s completely UK performance of the twelve months, and his first festival headline stutter on British soil.

Grime icon Skepta returns to Wireless for a hometown headline slot after exhibiting as a assorted customer in 2019, while Meek Mill is determined to play his first ever gig on this nation.

There’s a bunch of UK talent in other places on the line-up — with AJ Tracey, Aitch, M Huncho, MoStack, MIST, Tiffany Calver, D-Block Europe and more all locked in — and plenty of worldwide acts also confirmed, alongside side Burna Boy, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Koffee, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby and others.

Atlanta file value Optimistic Control Music will host a most most principal stage takeover, with particular friends negate to encompass Migos, Lil Child, Lil Yachty and Metropolis Women.

The model to salvage tickets for Wireless 2020

Tickets are on sale now, with beefy weekend passes starting at £210. Take hang of them right here.

