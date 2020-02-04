wireless-2020:-date,-headliners,-lineup-and-ticket-information

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Finsbury Park is set to play host to Wireless 2020 when the festival returns to London this summer.

The weekend’s headliners have now been revealed with a host of huge names from both sides of the Atlantic to play across the weekend, including A$AP Rocky’s only UK performance of the year.

Some of the biggest names in rap and pop will descend on north London over the course of the three day festival, with thousands of revellers expected to come together for what is typically one of London’s more lively music events.

Here’s what you need to know about Wireless 2020.

When is Wireless 2020?

The festival will run across three days this summer, from Friday July 3 to Sunday July 5.

Who is headlining this year’s festival?

The biggest names on the bill include A$AP Rocky, who is appearing on the Friday for his only UK performance of the year and his first headline show on these shores.

Meanwhile, Skepta is returning for headline slot on Saturday following his special guest appearance in 2019, while Meek Mill will play his first ever gig in the country on the Sunday.

Who’s in the 2020 lineup?

The festival attracts some of the biggest names in rap and pop music around, with Atlanta record label Quality Control Music hosting a main stage takeover on the Saturday featuring the likes of Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yacht and City Girls.

Elsewhere, D-Block Europe, Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug will be joined by the likes of Aitch, AJ Tracey and Lil Baby.

The UK is well represented on the lineup, with homegrown talent also including M Huncho, MoStack, MIST and Tiffany Calver.

There will also be plenty of international talent represented on the stages, inlcluding Burna Boy, Playboi Carti, Koffee, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby and more.

The full line up is below:

A$AP Rocky

Skepta

Meek Mill

D-Block Europe

AJ Tracey

Tion Wayne

M Huncho

Hardy Caprio

MoStack

MIST

Tiffany Calver and friends

Quality Control Music takeover feat. Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, City Girls and more

Lil Uzi Vert

Young Thug

DaBaby

Lil Tjay

Burna Boy

Roddy Ricch

Playboi Carti

Doja Cat

Koffee

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Trippie Redd

A$AP Ferg

NAV

Rico Nasty

NLE Choppa

Steel Banglez

Nafe Smallz

Jay1

Young T and Bugsey

Polo G

Pop Smoke

DigDat

Kida Kudz

Darkoo

Lil Tecca

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are already on sale, and can be found here.

A full weekend pass starts at £210.

Where is the festival?

Wireless takes place in Finsbury Park, north London.

Entrance to the festival will be at the southern tip of the park, just off Seven Sisters Road.