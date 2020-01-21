winter-sunshine-brings-welcome-break-from-freezing-fog-as-skies-start-to-clear

The turbulent weather that has been battering Britain is finally dying down after winter sun broke through clouds of freezing fog.

The highest air pressure in 60 years brought chilly and frosty weather conditions to much of the country over the weekend and on Monday, pushing temperatures below freezing.

Today, the grey skies have slowly but surely started to clear, in what forecasters say is a sign of good things to come.

The Met Office say there will be a ‘significant contrast’ in temperatures across the country as the mist gradually disappears.

However, the weather will be far more settled than in recent days, when fierce winds and rain from Storm Brendan caused power shortages and flight diversions.

Forecaster Aidan McGivern said ‘stubborn’ freezing fog will ‘linger’ in parts of central and southern England today, where temperatures have fallen to -2C.

However further south, such as in Kent, locals will enjoy ‘completely blue skies’ and temperatures of 5 or 6C.

Conditions in north-west England are cloudier, with the chance of an odd shower on higher ground.

The weather will improve on Wednesday, which will be cloudy but dry for most of the day, with a little light rain in places mainly on western hills.

The unremarkable weather will continue until Saturday, when gales could put an end to the stable conditions.

In the mean time photographers have been out in full force, capturing the beauty of the English winter.

Although the Met Office only predict light rain in the north, the Environmental Agency have put in place 50 flood warnings as a precaution.

A cold weather alert is in place until 9am on Wednesday, with forecasters predicting a 70% of ‘severely’ chilly conditions.