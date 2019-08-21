Home NEWS Winter panzanella with cauliflower, radishes and raisins recipe

Winter panzanella with cauliflower, radishes and raisins recipe

Mary Smith
Winter panzanella
A wintery dish packed with vegetables

Credit:
Haarala Hamilton & Valerie Berry for The Telegraph

Winter comfort food isn’t always the healthiest, but this panzanella recipe makes a gorgeous, healthy dinner packed with vegetables. It’s quick to cook and so easy to prep.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

For the vinaigrette:

  • 120ml olive oil
  • 30ml red wine vinegar
  • ½ tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 small garlic clove, grated

For the panzanella:

  • 1 small whole cauliflower
  • ½ tsp cumin powder
  • Oil, for drizzling
  • 200g sourdough torn into chunks
  • 25g raisins
  • 25g pine nuts
  • 8 anchovies (I use the Ortiz ones)
  • 1 bunch radishes, each one halved lengthways
  • 2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 head of castelfranco, leaves separated

METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C Fan/Gas 6.
  2. Make the vinaigrette by whisking the olive oil with the vinegar and mustard, adding the garlic as you whisk. Season and leave to one side.
  3. Break the cauliflower into small florets and place in an ovenproof dish. Sprinkle with the cumin, a touch of salt and a dash of olive oil. Add 50ml of water to the dish and roast in the oven for 20 minutes, or until slightly coloured and toasted.
  4. Towards the end of the cooking time, add the bread chunks on a baking tray to the oven and toast with the cauliflower. Remove both from the oven and place in a bowl with the raisins, pine nuts, anchovies, radishes and parsley. Toss in the vinaigrette, mixing well.
  5. Scatter the castelfranco leaves over a shallow serving dish and scatter the rest of the mixture over the top.

