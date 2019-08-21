winter-panzanella-with-cauliflower,-radishes-and-raisins-recipe

Winter comfort food isn’t always the healthiest, but this panzanella recipe makes a gorgeous, healthy dinner packed with vegetables. It’s quick to cook and so easy to prep.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

For the vinaigrette:

120ml olive oil

30ml red wine vinegar

½ tsp Dijon mustard

1 small garlic clove, grated

For the panzanella:

1 small whole cauliflower

½ tsp cumin powder

Oil, for drizzling

200g sourdough torn into chunks

25g raisins

25g pine nuts

8 anchovies (I use the Ortiz ones)

1 bunch radishes, each one halved lengthways

2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 head of castelfranco, leaves separated

METHOD