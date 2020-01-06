winter-love-island-twin-eve-reveals-kylie-jenner’s-ex-tyga-slid-into-her-dms

Winter Love Island star Eve has already been rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous, after revealing Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga once slid into her DMs.

Eve and her twin Jess, 20, are among the new hopefuls who will be looking for love in the brand new South African villa next week when ITV2’s first winter spin-off gets underway.

According to Eve, her ‘claim to fame’ is meeting Taste rapper Tyga who apparently tried to slide in her private messages.

‘Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me,’ Eve claims.

‘We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp.’

But of course, it just wasn’t meant to be as Eve then revealed: ‘Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left.’

Tyga, 29, is best known for dating billionaire cosmetics mogul Kylie, 22, for three years before she had baby Stormi with rapper Travis Scott.

It seems Tyga’s not the only famous face who has taken a liking to Eve in the past as she added: ‘Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too.’

We wonder which other stars she’s got in her book.

Eve and Jess are both students hailing from London but also work as VIP hostesses in their spare time.

The twins describe themselves as ‘confident and chilled’ and say Anthony Joshua is their ideal man – hopefully there’s a match who likes boxing in the villa.

In terms of their looks, Eve rates herself a seven while Jess thinks she’s slightly more attractive at a 7.5.

Don’t be modest, girl.

But at least they both agree that their hair is their best feature.

When asked if they ever fight over men, Eve says: ‘Boys often say, “Right, I fancy you both – which one of you wants me?” Some boys will be messaging me and Jessica at the same time, I don’t think they think we talk.’

Cheeky.

Jess added: ‘We’ve got so much respect for each other we’re not going to argue over a boy!’

That’s it, stick together girls.

Eve reveals her biggest turn off is a ‘fk boy’ who is ‘disrespectful and talking to everyone when they’re out’, while Jess is put off by insecure men.

So how far will they go to get their man and win the competition?

Eve said: ‘I don’t chase, I like being chased. If a guy doesn’t want me then I don’t want him,’ while Jess added: ‘If it’s meant to happen it will happen naturally. If I’m forcing it, it probably shouldn’t be happening in the first place.’

Winter Love Island starts Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.





