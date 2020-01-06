winter-love-island-2020:-paige-turley-admits-ex-lewis-capaldi-is-her-only-‘claim-to-fame’

Paige Turley has admitted that her ex Lewis Capaldi is her ‘claim to fame’ as she heads to the Love Island villa.

The pair dated from 2014 until 2016 after meeting in college, with their break-up inspiring the pop star’s world-conquering hit song Someone You Loved.

Having first appeared on BGT at the age of 14, Paige is determined to make a name for herself away from the Scottish singer and hopes some time in the villa will allow her to do this.

Ahead of her stint in the villa, Paige revealed that she and Lewis are ‘still pals’ since they split.

Lewis Capaldi is my ex-boyfriend. We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18,’ she began.

‘We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.’

Describing herself as ‘loud, boisterous and fun’, the singer exclaimed she does want to make friends in the villa but she won’t be afraid to express herself.

She continued: ‘I do want to go in and make friends but we are all there to find love. I’m going to express how I feel.

‘If it’s the right guy and I like them enough, I’ll be loyal. If the wandering eye comes that’s a sign it’s not right.

‘I’m naturally flirty, I think it’s nice to flirt, it feels good. I’m from a small village where everyone knows each other or has been an ex of someone. I want to find someone who is different, and outside the small village mentality.’

But what about girl code?

She added: ‘You don’t go near each other’s men or exes. You have each other’s back, you are there for them in good times and bad times.’

Paige also opened up about what her ‘type’ is and relived her worst date ever (which I think most people would find it hard to beat that).

She explained: ‘It’s so cliché, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him. I like a guy with a strong personality, he knows who he is and what he wants.’

‘Last year I went on a date and got drunk pretty quickly. I woke up the next day with vomit in my hair and I was in my ex-boyfriend’s bed.

‘I’d vomited all over his bed while he had slept on the couch. I had all these texts and FaceTimes and missed calls from the guy I’d been on the date with who I must have just left. I woke up and my ex said, ‘I hope you have a hangover!’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend and inspiration behind Someone You Loved ‘signs up to winter Love Island’

MORE: Love Island’s Laura Whitmore backs ‘gracious and supportive’ Caroline Flack as she takes over hosting duties





