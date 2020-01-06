Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Connor Durman – “I say whatever’s on my mind”

Love Island is back for a new season as a fresh bunch of singletons compete once more to find their perfect match.

We have everything you need to know about new contestant, Connor Durman, as the coffee bean salesman heads out to the South African villa looking for love.

What is Connor’s type on paper?

“Outgoing, a big personality, loving and I don’t want her to be embarrassed to show it in front of people. Family orientated and she’s got to fit in with my mates. Just be easy going.”

Who is Connor’s celebrity crush?

“Maya Jama.”

“I’ve actually already had the best date. When I was in Sydney, I met this girl on Instagram and messaged her because we had mutual friends. I booked this cinema in the park with a double bed, bottle of champagne and and we watched A Star Is Born – best first date ever.”

How far will Connor go to get the girl of his dreams?

“I’m quite honest and I say whatever’s on my mind. I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January