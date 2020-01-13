winter-love-island-2020-launch,-review:-will-we-be-won-over,-or-is-it-too-soon-since-our-last-fling-with-show?

Let’s talk about pecs, baby. In their wisdom and munificence, the gods of reality television are treating us to a fresh season of Love Island just six months since the previous one vacated its villa. And so early in the year too. I don’t want to overreach but this is potentially the best start to a new decade in recorded history.

The ITV2 snogathon has flown south for the winter. Its destination a sun-kissed multi-level chalet in Cape Town (attached to the continent of Africa and so, technically not an island, but we’re just one episode in, so let’s not quibble). There’s a new presenter, too, in Laura Whitmore (replacing Caroline Flack).

Whitmore is an enthusiastic mistress of ceremonies as 10 rippling singletons parachute into ITV’s smooching citadel high in the South African hills. As ever on launch night, the drama is slightly lacking so that the feature-length instalment is best enjoyed as elaborate table-setting. It’s just like Game of Thrones really. The massive story arcs are set in motion early on and it’s only later the twists and subverted exceptions kick in. Love Island is exactly the same in every way, only with fewer heads on spikes, better tans and more people who seriously fancy plumbers.