Winter Love Island 2020: a look at Laura Whitmore's covetable wardrobe from this series

Laura Whitmore has ensured that her first series presenting Love Island has been an unforgettable one.

Not only has the show experienced record viewing figures – 2.9 million people tuned in to watch the first episode of the series – but 34-year-old Whitmore has also charmed the nation with her laid-back manner.

The good news for brands is that she’s also proved that she has some serious sartorial clout too.

For the first episode of the winter-themed series, Whitmore donned a floral jacquard playsuit by Hasan Hejazi which, the brand confirmed, sold out within hours of the show airing.

This selling power mirrors that also exhibited by Caroline Flack, who hosted the previous five seasons of the show. Notable ensembles which Flack wore which sold out were the denim Christopher Kane dress she wore for the first episode of the last series, as well as the hot pink gown by Essential Antwerp she donned in one of the final episodes.

While shooting in Cape Town, South Africa – where the show is set this season – Whitmore’s wardrobe has consisted of pieces in a series of retro silhouettes, mainly in an array of cool, muted colours.

For this season’s promotional shots she opted for a pastel pink Zimmerman two-piece from the Australian brand’s Resort ’20 collection and shared images to her Instagram of her trying on a Paul & Joe suit in a similarly subtle shade.

But when back on British soil filming the show’s spin-off, Love Island: Aftersun, her look has been notably grungier. For the first show of the sister show, the presenter donned a black leather mini dress from The Mighty Company with a pair of vintage Saint Laurent heels.

Her stylist, Angie Smith, who also styles Holly Willoughby and Davina McCall, usually relies on a rotation of middle-range brands including Anthropologie and Free People, and French brands such as Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Sandro.

Whitmore, who is dating the show’s narrator Iain Stirling, has been gifted clothing from ISawItFirst, but is not required to wear any brand in particular.

The 34-year-old’s television career began in 2008 when she won a competition run by MTV Networks Europe to become the face of MTV News.

She proceeded to host news bulletins for MTV in her native Ireland for seven years before replacing Flack as the co-host of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW!’ in 2015.

This is her first season hosting Love Island.

