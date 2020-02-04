Winter break a welcome respite for London's Premier League clubs with Tottenham and Arsenal set for changes

Rejoice! The Premier League winter break is finally here.

With 13 games of the Premier League season remaining, the Standard Sport team breaks down what lies in store for London’s top-flight clubs…

Tottenham squad ready for Mourinho methods

With Jose Mourinho finally getting a chance to work with his new players away from the churn of winter football, Dan Kilpatrick predicts how the Special One will immerse the squad in his footballing philosophy.

Lampard gives jaded Chelsea squad a rest

With the Blues letting their lead slip in the battle for a top-four finish, James Olley looks at how Frank Lampard will prepare for the run-in as injured players return.

Moyes hatches plan for West Ham to beat the drop

Things are not looking good for the Hammers at the moment. With a relegation battle looming, Giuseppe Muro assesses Jarrod Bowen’s arrival and how David Moyes will engineer a survival bid.

Arteta has chance to leave imprint on Arsenal

The winter break comes at the ideal time for Mikel Arteta to take stock. Simon Collings has taken a look at what the Gunners head coach will be working on in terms of style and tactics.

Lack of goals a concern for Palace

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace have scored 10 goals at home – the least of any Premier League side. Jack Rosser says salvation may come away from Selhurst Park.

Watford need to stay grounded

Nigel Pearson’s side let a two-goal lead slip to Everton on Saturday.

Simon Collings thinks Pearson is the right character to keep Watford from spinning out of control after a morale-sapping defeat.