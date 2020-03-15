Winona Ryder Defends Johnny Depp Against Amber Heard’s Abuse Allegations

The ugly battle between Johnny Depp and his ex Amber Heard has been dragging on for several months now. Going against Heard’s lawsuit containing accusations that Depp was violent towards her, Winona Ryder has filed a declaration in court to the effect that her own experience with Depp was very different to how he is being portrayed through the lawsuit.

“I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him. The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations.”

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder met for the first time during the 1989 NYC premiere of Great Balls of Fire! The two became close, and appeared together in the Tim Burton classic Edward Scissorhands. The two were engaged for years before calling it quits but remained good friends afterward. At one point in their relationship, Depp got a tattoo that said, ‘Winona Forever’. After their break-up he had the tattoo changed to ‘Wino Forever’.

With their history of support for each other, during and after their engagement, it is no wonder that Ryder would come to Depp’s defense now. The 48-year old actress shed further light on her relationship with Depp with the following statement:

“He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen. I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man- an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him.”

The issue of Depp’s violent behavior towards his now ex-wife Amber Heard has been at the core of the lawsuit Heard filed against him. Coming to the public’s attention in the middle of the #metoo storm that was overturning Hollywood at the time, the general public initially sided with Heard. The waters were muddied when Depp released certain recordings of his conversations with Heard in which she admitted to hitting him as well.

However the case is resolved, the rumors and gossip surrounding it have already done irreparable damage to Depp’s career. The actor claims it cost him his most famous role, that of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, in addition to leading fans of the Fantastic Beasts series to demand that Depp be removed from the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

Things have not been going well for Heard either, with the recordings where she admitted to being violent towards Depp leading to online petitions being drawn asking for her removal from the role of Mera in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.

It will be interesting to observe what effect Winona Ryder’s testimony will have on the case and public opinion towards Depp in general. It might prove to be the boost his profile needs to put him back in the good graces of film audiences. This news first appeared on The Blast.

