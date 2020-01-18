winnie-the-pooh-day-2020:-facts-and-quotes-to-keep-you-out-of-bother

Ho Hum it’s Winnie The Pooh Day A. A. Milne fans, which means it’s the perfect time to look back over some of our favourite quotes from the well-meaning teddy bear.

Just over two weeks into January, when everyone is just about getting over the holiday blues and hangover from the Christmas period, feels like an apt time to celebrate Winnie the Pooh and get a reminder about the little and simple – yet important – things in life.

However the fact that Winnie The Pooh Day falls in the toughest month of the year is actually a coincidence.

Winnie The Pooh author A.A. Milne’s birthday was 18 January, which is why Winnie The Pooh day is celebrated on this date every year.

So here are some fun Winnie The Pooh facts and pick-me-up, inspirational quotes from the book series in honour of A.A. Milne and his books about the most lovable bear and his friends.

Winnie The Pooh quotes

Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day. – Winnie-the-Pooh

A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside. – Winnie-the-Pooh

Love is taking a few steps backward maybe even more to give way to the happiness of the person you love. – Winnie-the-Pooh

I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time. – Winnie-the-Pooh

‘I wonder what Piglet is doing,’ thought Pooh. ‘I wish I were there to be doing it, too.’ – Winnie-the-Pooh

The things that make me different are the things that make me – Winnie-the-Pooh

Just because an animal is large, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t want kindness; however big Tigger seems to be, remember that he wants as much kindness as Roo. – Winnie-the-Pooh

So they went off together. But wherever they go, and whatever happens to them on the way, in that enchanted place on the top of the Forest a little boy and his Bear will always be playing – A.A.Milne

Winnie The Pooh facts

The name Winnie comes from the Canadian town of Winnipeg. The name dates back to 1914, when a veterinarian named Lt Harry Colebourn from Winniepeg bought a bear cub for $20 while serving in WW1. The cub, named Winnie after his hometown, became a mascot for the regiment when the were in the UK and after the soldier left for France, he gifted the bear to London Zoo –where a young Christopher Robin saw her, and named his own teddy Winnie after her.

Winnie the Pooh is also called Pooh, or Pooh Bear, but never, ever, just Winnie.

Before writing the novels, AA Milne served time as a soldier during World War One. After fighting on the front lines at the Battle Of The Somme, Milne joined a secret propaganda unit known as MI7b in 1916.

Disney did not come up with Winnie The Pooh’s iconic red t-shirt. AA Milne originally sold the American and Canadian merchandising rights for Pooh to producer Stephen Slesinger, who first released the Pooh Bear plush toy complete with a red t-shirt in 1932. When Slesinger’s widow licenced the rights to Disney in 1961, they continued with the design.

The house that inspired the Winnie the Pooh stories is a very real property in Sussex. Milne’s old house, Cotchford Farm, actually went up for sale in March 2016 and sold for a cool £1.9million.

All the original characters are based on Christopher Robin’s old real-life toys apart from two – A.A. Milne invented the characters of Owl and Rabbit.

