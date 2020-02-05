wine-finds:-sauvignon-blanc-from-unexpected-places

Elizabeth Spencer 2018 Special Cuvee Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino, California

Paso Robles, an American Viticultural Area (AVA) in California’s central coast, is considered red wine country. In fact, red grapes make up almost 90% of the varieties planted there. So, finding a sauvignon blanc from Paso Robles is a bit of a surprise. Mendocino, located in California’s north coast, is another AVA where little sauvignon blanc is grown. However, both Paso Robles and Mendocino produce delicious sauvignon blanc wines, and the following are two examples.Elizabeth Spencer 2018 Special Cuvee Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino, CaliforniaBought • Wine and Cheese Place, 9755 Manchester Road, in January for $14.98Description • The Elizabeth Spencer Winery, created by the husband-and-wife team of Spencer Graham and Elizabeth Pressler, makes wine from organically grown grapes. Its special cuvee sauvignon blanc is crisp, elegant and zesty. This is a beautifully balanced, light- to-medium bodied wine that combines fresh stone fruit and green apple flavors. It ends with a long, refreshing lemony finish. A delicate and aromatic white, it can be enjoyed as an aperitif or with seafood and other light fare.

Vina Robles 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Jardine Vineyard, Paso Robles, California

Vina Robles 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Jardine Vineyard, Paso Robles, CaliforniaBought • Wine and Cheese Place, 9755 Manchester Road, in January for $13.99Description • Vina Robles is owned by Hans Nef and Hans–Rudolf ("Hans") Michel, both natives of Switzerland. Their goal is to combine the Old World wine finesse with New World boldness. This resulting sauvignon blanc is a bigger-bodied and more strongly flavored wine than the Elizabeth Spencer. It's also higher in alcohol at 14.2% compared to the Elizabeth Spencer's 13.6%. A little earthy and tasting of grapefruit and lime, this assertive white would go well with flavorful foods including spicy Asian cuisine.