Wine Finds: Curbside pickup of Passover wines

Baron Herzog 2017 Sauvignon Blanc, California

Segal 2018 Fusion Red Blend, Upper Galilee, Israel

Wine is a key element of traditional seders, the ritual meals held the first two nights of Passover. Since the Jewish holiday starts on the evening of April 8 this year, coronavirus-related limitations are making shopping difficult. However, most wine shops will bring your selections to your car and some also deliver. If you prefer dry wines, the following affordable white and red kosher wines are available at the Wine and Cheese Place in Creve Coeur. Although customers are not currently allowed inside the store, orders can be placed either online at wineandcheeseplace.com or by calling 314-989-0020.Baron Herzog 2017 Sauvignon Blanc, CaliforniaBought • Wine and Cheese Place, 457 North New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, in March for $11.99Description • Although some sauvignon blanc wines can be quite pungent, this is a fruity, easy-to-drink white that’s very mild-mannered. It’s a basic everyday white that isn’t bone dry and tastes of melon and other tropical fruits with light notes of typical sauvignon blanc grassiness and herbs. Although it ends with a refreshing citrus finish, a younger vintage would probably have a fresher edge. It would go well with gefilte fish, matzo ball soup and asparagus.Segal 2018 Fusion Red Blend, Upper Galilee, IsraelBought • Wine and Cheese Place, 457 North New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, in March for $12.99Description • This Right Bank Bordeaux-style wine, which was ranked as a Wine Enthusiast 2019 Best Buy, remains a consistent winner year after year. A medium-bodied blend of 60% merlot, 20% cabernet franc and 20% cabernet sauvignon, it’s a good, smooth red that just happens to be kosher. Fusion has an inviting vanilla and cedar nose and tastes of dark fruit with some spice and a hint of mint. A versatile red, this blend would pair with beef brisket and roast chicken.Although St. Louis-area liquor stores are exempted from the current “stay at home” order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, the way customers shop at some of these retailers may have changed significantly at least temporarily.• The Wine Merchant in Clayton; Grapevine Wines in Kirkwood; the Wine and Cheese Place, which has locations in Clayton, Creve Coeur, Ballwin and Rock Hill; and Parker’s Table in St. Louis provided curbside pickup but customers were not allowed to enter any of their stores.• Starrs in Richmond Heights offered curbside pickup and allowed customers inside.• Randall’s Wines and Spirits allowed a maximum of 10 customers at a time into its St. Louis store, but its Fairview Heights location did not have a limit.• Total Wine and More, with locations in Brentwood, Town and Country and Chesterfield; Lukas Wine & Spirits in Ellisville; and Friar Tuck Beverage in Edwardsville, Fenton, Crestwood and O’Fallon, Missouri, allowed customers inside. Lukas Wine & Spirits and Friar Tuck also offered curbside pickup. While Total Wine customers could place orders online, they had to come into the stores to pick up their orders.(Because of early deadlines this information may have changed by the time you are reading it. Always call first.)Follow Gail on Twitter @GailAppleson.

