windsor-park,-kingspan-and-casement-all-facing-big-increase-in-rates-bills







Windsor Park

Northern Ireland’s largest sporting stadiums could be hit with huge rates bills after their rateable values increased significantly.

The National Stadium, home of the Northern Ireland football team and Irish League champions Linfield, has a new rental value of £585,000 – an increase of £90,000 (18.18%).

The Department of Finance re-examined the rental or net annual value (NAV) of 74,000 local business premises to reflect changes in property values.

Those figures will now be used to calculate rates bills this year.

The Reval 2020 process has uncovered rising values for not just Windsor Park, but also the Kingspan Stadium and the derelict Casement Park as it awaits redevelopment.

The home of Ulster Rugby faces a potentially huge increase in its rates bill as the NAV of Kingspan Stadium was calculated at £438,000 – an increase of £98,000 (28.82%) from its 2015 evaluation.

Meanwhile, the value of the GAA’s Casement Park, which has lain dormant since 2013, has gone up from £63,300 to £74,600 – an increase of 17.85%.