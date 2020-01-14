winds-rip-roof-off-block-of-flats-as-storm-brendan-batters-uk

A huge section of a roof came crashing down on Slough high street after Storm Brendan battered the UK.

Shocked onlookers were filmed sifting through the wreckage after winds of 70mph ripped off the roof of an entire block of flats.

Dramatic images appear to show a van under rubble that landed in the middle of the road in Berkshire Town Centre this evening.

Emergency services are at the scene but it is unclear if there have been any injuries from the flying structure.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: ‘It is believed that part of a building in the High Street has collapsed as a result of the weather conditions.

‘We do not believe that anyone has been seriously injured, and we are working with other emergency services to make the scene safe.’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The fire service said they are currently ‘not aware of anyone trapped’ but are not ‘100% sure’ if anyone was still in the damaged building.

The road is closed and specialist officers are on route to assist emergency services.

Gales of up to 90 mph have wrecked havoc across the country over the last two days but show no signs of slowing down.

Thousands have been left without power and seven flights were diverted from Gatwick airport today due to the dangerous weather.

The winds were so strong they blew trees onto power lines while a rogue trampoline caused train delays after landing on the tracks in Finaghy, northern Ireland.

More wild weather is expected after the Met Office issued four rain and wind warnings for most of England and Wales on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The roofing of the apartment blocks came down in slough high street, thankfully no ones injured❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/sgPRUOVZH1 — Namira Hussain (@HussainNamira) January 14, 2020

We are at Slough High Street with @TVP_Slough, @RBFRSofficial & @SloughCouncil. A roof from a block of flats has been blown across the road which is now closed. Fortunately, no injuries currently & final checks being undertaken to confirm no one under the debris @SCAS999RSO pic.twitter.com/dLLteABYp0 — SCAS (@SCAS999) January 14, 2020

Commuters have been warned they face a miserable journey home today as strong winds from the second storm to hit the UK in 24 hours caused speed restrictions on some lines while others were affected by landslides and flying objects.

Passengers travelling between Southampton, Bournemouth and Weymouth were warned over disruption, while there were also delays between Penzance and Exeter and between London and Cambridge.

Network Rail shut the railway between Horsham and Dorking after a landslip near Ockley in Surrey whilst in Newcastle, barriers were put in place on the city’s Quayside amid fears a tidal surge could flood the streets.

Further 70mph winds into tonight will be accompanied by heavy rain – the worst of which will be in southern England until 9am tomorrow.