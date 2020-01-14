windows-10-users-urged-to-update-after-us-spy-agency-discovers-‘serious-vulnerability’

The US spy agency has urged all Windows 10 users to update their computers after it found a “serious vulnerability” in the Microsoft operating system that affects millions of computers.

Neal Ziring, Technical Director at the National Security Agency said on Tuesday that the agency had alerted Microsoft that the vulnerability could undermine security measures, allowing an attacker to send malicious software without the user knowing.

“Above anything else, we urge everyone to take action and patch their systems,” he wrote in a blogpost.

The glitch affects a security mechanism that home users, businesses and governments rely on, allowing an attacker to pretend to be someone they are not, and could send malicious software from anywhere in the world, the agency said. This could lead to sensitive data being compromised or computers being exploited for other hacking campaigns.

Microsoft confirmed the flaw, adding that “the user would have no way of knowing the file was malicious, because the digital signature would appear to be from a trusted provider”.