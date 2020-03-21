win-the-pair-of-sneakers-from-our-‘new-shoe-who-dis?’-series

This week, “The Dropcast” is offering a special take on its usual Question of the Week. If you’re not already familiar, Highsnobiety’s podcast dishes out weekly hot takes with special guests who answer listener calls from the hotline. As announced on our Instagram page, we’re inviting listeners to call in to the Dropcast hotline at 833-HIGHSNOB (833-444-4766) with their guesses for a chance to win the shoe pictured above.

If this is inciting a bit of déjà vu, you’re probably recalling Nike’s memorable hotline ad campaign from the ‘90s. Highsnobiety’s keeping the tradition going by molding these past customs with new products, namely the shoe pictured in our ad. There’s no better time for doing so, seeing that we’ve recently launched our new magazine embracing a fresh change in vision.

The winner will be announced on March 23rd on the Dropcast as well as its corresponding Instagram post. Meanwhile, make sure to catch the full image in print on the pages of Highsnobiety’s new magazine, HIGHStyle, on newsstands now.

Click here to order the new issue of HIGHStyle, a Magazine by Highsnobiety

