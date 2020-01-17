win-a-trip-for-two-to-kakadu

Fancy a trip to the Top End to explore all the NT has to offer? This competition is for you.

Tourism NT is giving away a Top End trip for two, starting with return flights to Darwin where you will be whisked off to discover the World Heritage listed national park, Kakadu.

This trip also includes a fishing experience, billabong cruise, rock art tour and more!

Simply enter your details below to go into the draw for your chance to win.

For more information on things to see and do in the NT, check out Tourism NT’s website here.

Competition opens January 19 2020 and closes February 2 2020.

Enter here

Full Terms and Conditions – Trip to the NT

General

1. The Promoter is Nationwide News Pty Ltd (ABN: 98 008 438 828) of 2 Holt Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010. Telephone number 9288 3000.

2. Information on how to enter and prizes forms part of the terms of entry. Entry into the competition is deemed acceptance of these terms and conditions.

3. To the extent of any inconsistency between these Terms and Conditions and any other reference to this competition, these Terms and Conditions prevail.

Who can enter

4. Entry is open to all residents of Australia over the age of 18 except employees and immediate families of the Promoter and their associated companies and agencies and participating outlets. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, defacto spouse, child or step child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step parent, grandparent, step grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step brother, step sister or 1st cousin.

5. Entrants into this competition must be 18 years of age or older as at the date of entry.

6. The Promoter reserves the right to request winners to provide proof of identity, proof of residency at the nominated prize delivery address and/or proof of entry validity or proof of registration ownership in order to claim a prize. Proof of identification, residency and entry considered suitable for verification is at the discretion of the Promoter. In the event that a winner cannot provide suitable proof, the winner will forfeit the prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.

When to enter

7. The competition commences on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 9: 00am AEDT and concludes on Sunday February 2, 2020 at 11: 55pm AEDT. Entries must be received by the Promoter prior to the competition close date and time.

8. The time of entry will in each case be the time the online entry is received by the Promoter’s database, not at the time of transmission by the entrant.

9. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any late, lost or misdirected entries including SMS messages not received by the Promoter or delays in the delivery of the SMS message due to technical disruptions, network congestion or for any other reason. SMS entries via the internet or computer generation and not attributable to a valid mobile phone account is invalid and will not be accepted.

How to enter

10. Entrants may enter the competition online by logging onto the following sites:

● NSW residents – dailytelegraph.com.au/promotions

● VIC residents – heraldsun.com.au/competitions

● QLD residents – couriermail.com.au/competitions

● SA residents – adelaidenow.com.au/competitions

● TAS residents – themercury.com.au/competitions

● NT residents – ntnews.com.au/competitions

● All – delicious.com.au/ntwin

and registering their details including (but not limited to) full name, address, post code, telephone number and e-mail address to complete their entry. The cost of accessing the promotional website will be dependent on the entrant’s individual Internet Service Provider

11. Entrants are required to take full responsibility for the content of their entry and for ensuring that their entry complies with these terms and conditions. For the purposes of these content requirements, “entry content” includes any content (including text, photos, videos and email messages) that entrants submit, upload, transmit, publish, communicate or use in connection with their entry into the Promotion. Entries must be the entrant’s original work. The Promoter reserves the right to verify, or to require the entrant to verify, that the entry is the entrant’s original work. If an entry cannot be verified to the Promoter’s satisfaction, the entry will be deemed invalid. The Promoter may, in its absolute discretion, edit, modify, delete, remove or take-down any part of an entrant’s entry. An entrant’s entry must not include:

(a) any image or voice of any other person without that person’s express consent. Entrants warrant that if any such content is included, they have obtained the express consent of the relevant person;

(b) any content that contravenes any law, infringes the rights of any person or is potentially insulting, inflammatory, defamatory, obscene, offensive, discriminatory, indecent or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate (which includes, without limitation, any content involving nudity, malice, excessive violence or swearing); and

(c) any literary, dramatic, musical or artistic work, any audio-visual or sound recording, or any other item in which copyright subsists, unless the entrant is entitled to do so. If an entrant has any doubts about whether they have the right to include any content (for example, recorded music) they must not include it. By including any such content in their entry, the entrant warrants that they have the permission of the relevant copyright owner to do so and that this permission allows the Promoter to use the entry in accordance with these terms and conditions.

The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify a winner if Promoter becomes aware that the winner and/or the winner’s entry is of a type described in this clause.

12. Any entry that is made on behalf of an entrant by a third party will be invalid, unless the entrant requires the assistance of a third party to enter due to a disability.

13. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant who tampers with the entry process, who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these terms and conditions or who has, in the opinion of Promoter, engaged in conduct in entering the Promotion which is fraudulent, misleading, deceptive or generally damaging to the goodwill or reputation of the Promotion and/or Promoter. This includes, but not limited, to entrants and households using multiple email addresses, postal addresses, PO Box addresses or SIM cards to register single or multiple purchases.

Number of Entries permitted

14. ONE PRIZE – Only one entry per person. Only one prize will be awarded.

Draw and Notification of winner

15. The winner will be the first valid entry submitted in accordance with these terms and conditions that is drawn by News Corp Australia by random computer selection at 9: 00am AEDT on Monday February 3, 2020 at 2 Holt Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010.

16. If any particular draw is scheduled on a public holiday, the draw will be conducted on the following business day.

17. The Promoter’s decision is final and the Promoter will not enter into correspondence regarding the competition result or any other decisions the Promoter makes in connection with the Promotion.

18. The winner will be notified by telephone or email within two days of the draw. Winner of prizes will be published on Wednesday February 5, 2020 on the following sites:

dailytelegraph.com.au/promotions

heraldsun.com.au/competitions

couriermail.com.au/competitions

adelaidenow.com.au/competitions

themercury.com.au/competitions

ntnews.com.au/competitions

delicious.com.au/ntwin

19. Prizes will be awarded to person named in the entry. However, in a dispute, will be awarded to the account holder of the entry mechanism used to submit their entry (i.e. mobile phone account holder or land line account holder).

20. Should an entrant’s contact details change during the promotional period, it is the entrant’s responsibility to notify the Promoter. A request to access or modify any information provided in an entry should be directed to the Promoter.

21. UNCLAIMED PRIZE DRAW: Subject to State Regulation, an unclaimed prize draw will take place at 9: 00am AEDT on Monday May 4, 2020 at 2 Holt Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010. The winner of the unclaimed prize draw will be notified by telephone or email within two days of that draw. Winner of prizes valued over $250 will be published on dailytelegraph.com.au/promotions, heraldsun.com.au/competitions, couriermail.com.au/competitions, adelaidenow.com.au/competitions, themercury.com.au/competitions, ntnews.com.au/competitions and delicious.com.au on Wednesday May 6, 2020.

Prize on offer

22. Total prize pool value is up to $6,518 (including GST) as at Thursday November 28, 2019. One(1) winner will receive:

Return economy airfares to Darwin from winner’s closest capital city

2 x nights of accommodation in Darwin at the Palms City Resort in a standard hotel room (1 night pre and 1 night post) including breakfast, WiFi and noon checkout

Car hire in a compact 5 door auto hatch with unlimited kilometres

Kakadu National Park ticket

2 hour Yellow Water Billabong Cruise with a 4: 30pm departure

2 night stay in Kakadu National Park at the Cooinda Lodge, in your choice of a room or Outback Retreat. This includes breakfast, welcome drinks and 2 x dinners

Half day Aboriginal Rock Art chartered tour

3 hour Barramundi Fishing at Yellow Water Billabong with a 6: 45am departure

Crocosaurus Cove entry

23. Unless otherwise expressly stated, prize values are based upon the recommended retail prices at the time of first publication of these Terms and Conditions (inclusive of GST). The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in prize value between now and the ultimate prize redemption date.

24. Any and all costs associated with collecting the prize including but not limited to taxes, transport, accommodation, meals, beverages, travel insurance, passports, visas, excess baggage and items of a personal nature are the sole responsibility of the entrant.

25. If any prize is unavailable, Holidays of Australia & the World / NT Now, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize to the equal or greater value.

26. Prize inclusions and details are correct as at 28 November 2019 however subject to change without advance notice.

27. Independent financial advice should be sought as tax implications may arise as a result of accepting the prize.

28. Prizes cannot be transferred, exchanged or redeemed for cash.

29. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner must comply with all the conditions of use of the prize and the prize supplier’s requirements. It is the responsibility of the winner to confirm such conditions with the prize supplier or other relevant third parties.

30. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner may be required to sign a legal release in a form determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion.

31. All entrants agree that if they win the prize, they will not, and their companions will not, sell or otherwise provide their story and/or photographs to any media or other organisation, including the internet. Photographs will be allowed only at the discretion of the Promoter.

32. PRIZE EXPIRY DATE: Prize must be taken between Friday May 1, 2020 and Wednesday 30 September, 2020 (Note: this is the only time that the Yellow Water Fishing Charters operate, otherwise, prize winner is able to redeem the prize outside of these dates). In the event a winner does not take the prize by the time stipulated, then the entire prize will be forfeited by the winner and cash will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.

33. DOMESTIC FLIGHTS: The flight portion of the prize/s is not available to the winner if the winner resides in the same state as the state in which the event that forms part of the prize takes place.

34. EVENT TICKETS: Event tickets are only valid for the date or period specified on the tickets or by the provider, and are subject to any terms and conditions imposed by the provider. Once awarded, the Promoter is not liable for any ticket that has been lost, stolen, forged, damaged or tampered with in any way.

35. HOLIDAY/TRAVEL PRIZE: The winner acknowledges and accepts that activities that form part of the prize are inherently dangerous and may result in death, injury, incapacity, damage to property or other losses. The Promoter is not responsible for any acts of god, such as adverse weather conditions or industrial action or civil commotion that may take place. The winner must make his or her own enquiries about local issues and conditions at destinations prior to travel.

36. HOLIDAY/TRAVEL PRIZE: The winner (and their companion) are responsible for all other expenses including spending money, meals (unless specified), drinks, transfers (unless specified), laundry charges, activities (unless specified), incidentals, taxes (excluding departure and any other flight associated taxes included within the prize), energy surcharges, gratuities, services charges, passports, visas, travel insurance and all other ancillary costs. Travel insurance is highly recommended to protect against the additional costs incurred in the event of unforeseen circumstances. The winner is responsible for ensuring that they and their travelling companion(s) are fit to travel and have received appropriate immunisations and/or health checks prior to taking the prize.

37. HOLIDAY/TRAVEL PRIZE: The winner and travelling companions must travel at the same time, must depart from the same capital city and are responsible for transport from their residence to their nearest capital city for flight departure (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide or Perth). (If the winner is from Tasmania, ACT or NT connecting flights from these cities to the nearest flight departure capital city will be included in the prize package for the winner and travelling companion only – if applicable). If the winner resides in the NT then the flight component of the prize will not be included and the winner and their travelling companion will responsible for making their way to and from their accommodation.

38. HOLIDAY/TRAVEL PRIZE: The prize must be taken by Friday May 1, 2020 and Wednesday 30 September, 2020 and is subject to hotel and flight availability. The prize is not available during peak times such as public holidays and school holidays (if applicable) and cannot be changed once the booking has been made. Air tickets are available on the regular scheduled services of each airline and are subject to seasonal embargos. Flight itinerary may have to be adjusted depending on the airlines departure city and their current flight schedule. Frequent Flyer points are not available from any airline. A credit card imprint or cash deposit may be required from the winner at check-in to the hotel, for all incidental charges. Once accommodation vouchers are issued they are non-changeable.

39. ACTION ADVENTURE/ADRENALIN PRIZES: By entering this competition, entrants accept and acknowledge full responsibility for their decision to participate in this holiday should they be chosen as winners. The winners release the promoter and other organisers, their related bodies corporate, affiliates, officers, agents and employees, from all liabilities, loss and damage of any kind arising at any time out of or in connection with the acceptance of, and participation in, the prize. Without limiting the foregoing, the released parties not be liable for any injury, sickness or death, property loss or damage or other direct or indirect loss or damage of any kind, howsoever sustained or incurred, in connection with or arising out of the nature of the prize or any other aspect of the prize.

The winner acknowledges that they have been warned that there is a possibility of an accident causing injury, death or property damage in accepting the prize and that he or she may be excluded from participation in the prize if the promoter or other organisers consider that he or she is not fit to participate.

40. CAR HIRE AND LOAN AGREEMENTS: The winner must comply with all of Thrifty’s agreements at the time of the loan. Car hire includes unlimited kilometres, GST (Goods & Services Tax at the current rate of 10%), Ultimate Protection for Passenger Vehicles $0 Damage Recovery Fee (DRF), Premium Protection for 4WD vehicles (FFAR), DRF $1,100 for Multi Vehicle Accident, $5,500 for Single Vehicle Accidents, Compulsory Third Party Insurance and Accidental Tyre and Windscreen Damage on non 4WD vehicles, Vehicle Registration Recovery Fee, Administration Recovery Fee, Additional Drivers, Premium Location Surcharge, this product is available for renters aged 25 . National Park entry fees are not included. Please note: road closures may be in place due to inclement weather, for up to date information visit https://roadreport.nt.gov.au/road-reports

41. CAR HIRE AND LOAN AGREEMENTS: In the event that the vehicle is involved in an accident or damaged in anyway, an Accident/Damage Report in the form required by Thrifty must be completed and forwarded to the Thrifty dealer that the vehicle was collected from within 24 hours of the damage occurring. Repairs to the vehicle are not to be undertaken without the written consent of Thrifty or its appointed assessor.

42. CAR HIRE AND LOAN AGREEMENTS: Thrifty retains the title to the vehicle and the winner must not purport to sell, pledge, mortgage, lend, transfer, or in any way encumber the vehicle. All costs relating to insurance, registration, service, etc, of the vehicle will be borne by Thrifty except for the following items which the winner will be responsible for including but not limited to any negligent act performed by the driver or passengers involving the said vehicle: any loss or damage caused to, or by, the vehicle should the winner (or driver) be intoxicated or under the influence of medication or drugs whilst in control of the said vehicle: or any fines or penalties incurred for traffic infringements whilst the vehicle is in the custody and control of the winner (or nominated driver). The winner is to return the car to Thrifty immediately upon completion of the booked date period and if the winner fails to do this, Thrifty is irrevocably authorised to enter any premises in which they believe the vehicle to be situated and take possession of and remove the vehicle.

43. CAR HIRE AND LOAN AGREEMENTS: The winner will be responsible for, including but not limited to any negligent act performed by the driver or passengers involving the said vehicle: any loss or damage caused to, or by, the vehicle should the winner (or driver) be intoxicated or under the influence of medication or drugs whilst in control of the said vehicle: or any fines or penalties incurred for traffic infringements whilst the vehicle is in the custody and control of the winner (or nominated driver). The driver of the car must have a current Australian State or Territory license (which is not under suspension or cancellation) as at the date on which the winner (or companion) is to drive the vehicle.

Further Terms and Conditions

44. Subject to complying with all relevant State and Territory legislation, the Promoter reserves the right to amend, cancel or suspend this competition if an event beyond the control of the Promoter corrupts or affect the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the competition. The Promoter will disqualify any individual who has tampered with the entry process or any other aspect of this competition.

45. The Promoter and their associated agencies and companies assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to, or alteration of entries, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available.

46. If for any reason this competition is not capable of running as planned, including (without limitation) due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any causes beyond the control of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion take any action that may be available, and (without limitation) to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition, subject to any direction given under State Regulation. 47. Entrants are responsible for any cost associated with accessing the promotional website Access to that site is dependent on the Internet service provider.

48. Any entrant found to be using any form of software or third party application to enter multiple times (including scripting software) will have all entries invalidated and any claim to any prize will be invalidated. If such an entrant is awarded a prize and then found to have breached this clause, the entrant must immediately return any awarded prize to the Promoter. The Promoter has sole discretion to determine if this clause has been breached by any entrant. The Promoter reserves the right to request whatever documentation it deems necessary to confirm if the entrant has breached this clause. An entrant must provide any requested documentation to the Promoter upon request.

49. An entrant may not use a third party (including online competition entry site) to enter on their behalf, except where the entrant needs to use those services of that third party to enter due to a disability. If the preceding sentence has been breached, the entrant will have all entries invalidated, any claim to any prize will be invalidated and where such an entrant has already been awarded a prize before being found to have breached this clause, the entrant must immediately return any awarded prize to the Promoter. The Promoter has sole discretion to determine if this clause has been breached by any entrant. The Promoter reserves the right to request whatever documentation it deems necessary to confirm if the entrant has breached this clause. An entrant must provide any requested documentation to the Promoter upon request.

50. If the prize is unavailable, for whatever reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equal or greater value, subject to State and Territory legislation. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner must comply with all the conditions of use of the prize and prize supplier’s requirements. Each prize must be taken as stated and no compensation will be payable if a winner is unable to use the prize as stated.

51. The Promoter will make reasonable efforts to deliver prizes to the addresses provided by competition entrants. If a prize is returned to the Promoter because it could not be delivered to the address provided, the Promoter cannot guarantee that it will be able to resend the prize to the prize winner. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies will not be liable for any damage to or delay in transit of prizes.

52. The Promoter reserves the right to redraw the prize if an entrant who claims to be a prize winner is unable to satisfy these terms and conditions.

Copyright, Statutory guarantees, Waiver and liability

53. In consideration for the Promoter awarding the prize to the winner, the winner hereby permits the winner’s submission, image and/or voice, as recorded, photographed or filmed during the winner’s participation in the prize to appear in connection with the Promoter or News Limited publications or the advertising or marketing thereof, in any media whatsoever throughout the world and the winner will not be entitled to any fee for such use.

54. The Promoter acknowledges that the entrant may own intellectual property rights (including copyright) in any material created or otherwise submitted to the Promoter in connection with the entrant’s entry or participation in any aspect of the promotion (Works). The entrant does not transfer their intellectual property rights to the Promoter by submitting an entry. The entrant hereby grants the Promoter a non-exclusive, irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide licence to use the Works (including modifying, adapting or publishing the Works, whether in original or modified form, in whole or in part or not at all, to use, modify, delete from, add to, publicly display and reproduce, the photo(s), including without limitation, in any online media formats and through any social media channels, pages or accounts) for the sole purpose of running the promotion, promoting and celebrating the promotion and future promotions and agrees that the Promoter may assign and/or sublicense the Works to third parties for this same purpose. Should the Promoter wish to use an entrant’s Works for any other purposes, it will contact the entrant to discuss licensing opportunities.

The entrant acknowledges and agrees that neither the entrant nor any third party shall be entitled to any fee, royalty or other consideration in respect of such licence. If the entrant holds, now, or at any time in the future, any so called “droit moral” or moral rights in connection with the Works, the entrant unconditionally and irrevocably consents, for the benefit of the Promoter and all of its assignees, licensees and sub licensees to minor alterations to the Works which may be required for print or display purposes such as resizing and minor colour correction notwithstanding that such conduct may amount to derogatory treatment of the Works for the purposes of the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth) (Copyright Act). All Entrants consent to attribution by either full name or social media handle in satisfaction of their right to attribution under the Copyright Act.

55. In the case of the intervention of any outside act, agent or event which prevents or significantly hinders the Promoter’s ability to proceed with the competition on the dates and in the manner described in these terms and conditions, including but not limited to vandalism, power failures, tempests, natural disasters, acts of God, civil unrest, strike, war, act of terrorism, the Promoter may in its absolute discretion cancel the competition and recommence it from the start on the same conditions, subject to any directions given under State Regulation.

56. The Promoter does not exclude any rights and remedies in respect of goods or services under the Australian Consumer Law in the Competition and Consumer Act (2010) (Australian Consumer Law) which cannot be excluded, restricted or modified. However, the remainder of this clause will apply to the fullest extent permitted by law and the Promoter shall not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered (including but not limited to indirect or consequential loss) or for any personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with any prize/s except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. The Promoter is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, either caused by entrant or for any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilised in this competition, or for any technical error, or any combination thereof that may occur in the course of the administration of this competition including any omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line or telephone, mobile or satellite network failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to or alteration of entries.

57. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these conditions, or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the promotion. The Promoter’s legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.

58. All entries become the property of the Promoter (with the exception of any intellectual property rights comprised therein). The Promoter collects personal information about you for the purposes of conducting this promotion. Any disclosure of such information will be made as required by law and in accordance with these terms and conditions but no further use of this information will be made without prior consent.

59. STANDARD OPT-IN: All entries become the property of The Promoter and Tourism NT (with the exception of any intellectual property rights comprised therein). All opt-in entries will be entered into a database and The Promoter may use the entrant’s names, addresses and telephone numbers for future promotional, marketing and publicity purposes in any media worldwide without notice and without any fee being paid unless otherwise advised by the entrant. By opting-in, entrants confirm that they allow their details to be used for this purpose. If entrants no longer consent to their details being used for future marketing purposes, the entrant should contact The Promoter on their details set out below. Any request to update, modify or delete the entrant’s details should be directed to The Promoter.

60. The Promoter collects information about you, including for example your name and contact details which you provide when registering or using our services as well as information from data houses, social media services, our affiliates and other entities you deal or interact with for example by using their services. We collect and use that information to provide you with our goods and services, to promote and improve our goods and services, to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities, for the purposes described in our Privacy Policy and for any other purposes that we describe at the time of collection. We may disclose your information to our related companies, including those located outside Australia. Any of us may contact you for those purposes (including by email and SMS) at any time. We may also disclose your information to our service and content providers, including those located outside Australia. If you do not provide us with requested information we may not be able to provide you with the goods and services you require. We may disclose your personal information to authorities if you are a prize winner or otherwise as required by law. Further information about how we handle personal information, how you can complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles, how we will deal with a complaint of that nature, how you can access or seek correction of your personal information and our contact details can be found in our Privacy Policy https://preferences.news.com.au/privacy You can find the Privacy Policy for Tourism NT here http://www.tourismnt.com.au/en/find-out-more/privacy

Authorised under

61. NSW Permit No. LTPS/19/40870. ACT Permit No. TP/19/04874. SA Licence No. T19/2138.