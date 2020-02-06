Win a shopping experience worth £1,000 and lunch for two in Coal Drops Yard

Whatever you think about Valentine’s Day, there’s no denying the joy to be had in celebrating your loved ones. For a unique experience in London’s coolest new shopping and hang-out destination, look no further than Coal Drops Yard.

A stone’s throw from the bustling transport hub of King’s Cross St Pancras in the restored railway arches next to Granary Square, you’ll find an impressive mix of independent and established shops, bars and restaurants. Not only are the eclectic stores a great place to unearth a gift for the occasion, but you can also enjoy a series of fun experiences to help you have a Valentine’s – or, of course, Galentine’s – Day to remember. Plus, an impressive flag installation in a heart shape will provide ample romantic photo opportunities. Here is a selection of the experiences that await you…

Between 7-16 February, for no extra fee, boutique fragrance brand and lifestyle emporium Earl of East will offer a candle personalisation service. Also, book into one of its Bath Salt Making Workshops (£35, selected dates)* or buy a limited edition hand thrown ceramic pot from the Japanese bathing range. Once it’s burned, you can pop back into store for a refill at just £20 too.

To capture a special memory, head to Superga where an artist will be handpainting personalised designs onto sneakers with artwork from £15. Whether it’s initials, a special date or a private joke, it’s a gift that won’t be forgotten. Or if you’re marking the occasion with your besties, visit Beija London on 13 February for a night of bubbles, chocolate and discounts. The lingerie and swimwear specialist, that fits AA to H cups, is a great place to celebrate and learn more about a female-led brand – and it’s offering 20% off all night.

For a romantic date, book a session making bespoke rings at a Maya Magal workshop*. Whether it’s for a wedding or meaningful keepsake, you’ll also get to toast your finished designs with a bottle of champagne.

That’s not all: with bespoke denim at Blackhorse Lane Ateliers, terrarium masterclasses* and bespoke moss gardens at Botanical Boys, a fragrance profiling service at Miller Harris, chocolate treats at Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse, a workout for your face at FaceGym and much more, now’s the time to find Love in the Yard.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, we’ve teamed up with Coal Drops Yard to offer readers the chance to win a shopping experience with a stylist and £1,000 to spend in Coal Drops Yard stores. The winner will also enjoy lunch for two people, including a glass of fizz on arrival at hicce, rising restaurant star Pip Lacey’s first proprietary venture, serving modern dishes cooked over an open wood fire.

*Workshops have limited availability. Please book in advance to avoid disappointment.​

Picture credit: Tom Brannigan. Products pictured left to right: Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse, The Layered Heart, £32. Botanical Boys, large flask terrarium, £175. FaceGym, Derma Roller, £30; Beauty Restorer, £38. Superga, 2750 Cotu Classic, £55; artwork from £15. Miller Harris, Tea Tonique 100ml, £110. Earl of East, Viagem soy wax candle, £20. Maya Magal, simple stacking ring with square disk charm, £110. Blackhorse Lane Ateliers, NW3 heritage style straight leg classic jeans, £200. Beija London, Tracks X bra, £60.

