🔥Wimbledon tickets: What happens next with 2020 Championships cancelled🔥

The Wimbledon tennis championships has officially been cancelled for the first time since the second world war due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

But what is to happen for those who have already bought tickets?

The All England Club have announced all tickets will now be refunded, and those who bought them will be offered the chance to buy the same day and court for the Championships in 2021.

A statement read: “Following a series of detailed deliberations on all of the above, it is the Committee of Management’s view that cancellation of The Championships is the best decision in the interests of public health, and that being able to provide certainty by taking this decision now, rather than in several weeks, is important for everyone involved in tennis and The Championships.

“Members of the public who paid for tickets in the Wimbledon Public Ballot for this year’s Championships will have their tickets refunded and will be offered the chance to purchase tickets for the same day and court for The Championships 2021. We will be communicating directly with all ticket-holders.”

With Wimbledon initially scheduled for June 29, the organisers had hoped that the worst of the UK outbreak may have passed by the time of its arrival.

But with the number of positive cases and deaths soaring, alongside travel restrictions likely to be in place for some time, the AELTC were left with no choice but to cancel the tournament altogether.

AELTC chief executive Richard Lewis added: “I would like to thank all those who love Wimbledon for their understanding of these unique and unquestionably challenging circumstances.

“It is your passion for The Championships that has shaped our event over the years, and will continue to do so, and we look forward to preparing a fantastic Championships for 2021.”