wimbledon-has-been-canceled-for-the-first-time-since-world-war-ii

Sports across the globe have been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it’s been major leagues being on an indefinite hiatus or big events getting moved or canceled altogether, leagues and sporting organizations have opted to be pragmatic in the face of the pandemic that has caused tens of thousands of deaths worldwide.

The latest annual event to get outright canceled is Wimbledon. In a statement released by the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday morning, the 134th Championships will not occur from June 29 until July 12 of 2020. Instead, the latest version of the event will occur in 2021.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen,” ALETC chairman Ian Hewitt said. “It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond. Our thoughts are with all those who have been and continue to be affected by these unprecedented times.”

Wimbledon will begin on June 28 next year and will conclude on July 11. Like the Summer Olympics, this marks the first time that the event has not gone on as scheduled since World War II, which prevented Wimbledon from occurring from 1940 through 1945. With this being the case, the AELTC and its charity, the Wimbledon Foundation, will now assist with support efforts throughout the United Kingdom to fight the spread of COVID-19.