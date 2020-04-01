🔥Wimbledon 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus as SW19 Championships are called off for first time since WW2🔥

This summer’s Wimbledon tennis tournament has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club delivered the much-expected verdict following an emergency board meeting on Wednesday, the event becoming the latest major sporting fixture to fall because of the pandemic.

The French Open, scheduled for May, has already been controversially rearranged for September, but a postponement is not feasible for Wimbledon because of its reliance on grass courts.

It means the tournament will not take place for the first time since the Second World War.

Organisers had initially hoped that the worst of the UK outbreak may have passed by the time the competition was due to begin on June 29.

However, global travel restrictions and a lack of time to prepare the grounds with lockdown measures in place mean hosting the tournament as planned would still not be practical.

The Australian Open was able to go ahead in January, prior to the outbreak becoming a global problem.

The US Open is not due to start until late August, but the Tokyo Olympics – which include tennis – have been postponed to 2021.