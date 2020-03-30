willow-smith-shows-off-her-shaved-head-during-outing-with-boyfriend!

Amid the COVID-19 quarantine, Willow Smith stepped out for some fresh air and she grabbed everyone’s attention immediately! The 19 year old daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith was caught on camera by the paparazzi shopping for groceries with her boyfriend, Tyler Cole and she took this opportunity to show off her shaved head!

That’s right, the ‘Whip My Hair’ singer has made a very drastic decision when it comes to her locks!

However, while such a style is usually very difficult to pull off, the stunning star looked as gorgeous as ever!

The shaved hair is definitely a very cool vibe that suits her edgy attitude and she looked like she was glowing alongside her boyfriend.

She was not even wearing any makeup for the shopping trip but seemed to resemble her mom more than ever.

Willow was caught on camera just as she was leaving the grocery store while wearing a blue-and-purple tie dye hoodie paired with comfy black sweats.

Finally, she accessorized with a pair of navy All Star Chuck Taylor’s.

It’s safe to say that no matter what fashion choices Willow may be making, she looks great!

As she and Taylor were making their way to the parking lot, they shared a laugh together, proving that things are going great in their relationship.

Willow’s shaved head actually has a story and a meaning!

As fans may know, she surprised everyone when she did it as part of an interactive exhibit at a museum in L.A.!

Tyler was also part of it as the project had them on livestream sharing their feelings via paint and paintings.

‘We understand this is a really sensitive subject. And we do not want to be like, ‘Our experience is the experience.’ This is us expressing our personal experience with this. I think everybody has a fear of just not knowing what’s going to happen in the future, not knowing if you are on the right path, not knowing if you are making the right choices,’ she said.

‘I felt like I was just shedding a lot of just history and emotional baggage. Six, 7, years of emotions, I just let it all go,’ Willow also shared while on Red Table Talk.



Post Views:

3





