🔥Willian to Totttenham? Why Jose Mourinho should sign Chelsea winger on a free transfer🔥

Chelsea winger Willian has made no secret of his desire to remain in the Premier League as his contract winds down, with Tottenham known admirers.

Spurs almost signed the Brazilian seven years ago only for Chelsea to pip their rivals at the last minute, with Willian reportedly having completed a medical and ready to sign on the dotted line.

Willian joined Chelsea, leading Spurs to snap up Christian Eriksen, but will Daniel Levy be tempted to give his former target another chance in his office?

We loaded up Football Manager 2020 to see how a move would pan out…

Jose Mourinho lines up with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the focus on wide forwards Heung-min Son and new recruit Willian. In fact, Willian’s close relationship with Mourinho is considered key to his happiness at Spurs.

Lucas Moura is the man to make way from the starting line-up, with Steven Bergwijn also in back-up as Dele Alli starts at No.10 and Harry Kane leads the line. Erik Lamela was restricted to just four appearances across all competitions.

Kane was the star of Mourinho’s team with an average rating of 7.68, providing 22 goals and five assists. But free transfer Willian, now worth £31.5million, was a close second with 10 goals and six assists.

Willian made 44 appearances in total, with an average rating of 7.24, as Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League, ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea. He scored on his debut, a 2-1 win over Bournemouth, and again two weeks later as Spurs were held at Burnley.

The Brazilian scored when it mattered, most notably in a 4-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 stage.

On six occasions, he was named in the Premier League team of the week and is now attracting major interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Other business

Spurs brought in left-back Alex Telles from Porto in January, the deal worth around £27m, and he ousted Ben Davies in Mourinho’s starting XI.

Liverpool won the Premier League, Arsenal won the FA Cup – beating Manchester City in the final – and Manchester United beat Wolves in the League Cup final.

City made amends in the Champions League final, beating Liverpool 1-0, as an all-Serie A affair in the Europa League final saw Inter Milan get the better of Lazio.