william-and-kate-united-in-first-joint-engagement-since-harry-and-meghan-crisis

William and Kate have arrived at Bradford City Hall for the first of a number of engagements promoting cohesion within the diverse West Yorkshire city.

It is the first time the Cambridges have been seen in public since the chaos sparked by Harry and Meghan’s decision to ‘step down’ as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess were greeted by cheers from several hundred well-wishers on Centenary Square, directly outside the 19th-century building.

During their visit to the hall, they are expected to speak with young people about life in Bradford and with local employers helping youngsters to get jobs.

William, wearing a navy coat, smiled and waved at the crowds as they arrived.

Kate wore a Zara dress, a coat by McQueen and earrings by Zeen, which she was last seen in during the couple’s successful trip to Pakistan.

Their Bradford trip follows a tumultuous week for the royal family in which the Queen reluctantly agreed to let William’s younger brother and wife begin a ‘new life’ split between Canada and the UK.

