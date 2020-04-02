🔥William and Kate thank NHS staff on front line of coronavirus fight saying 'the whole country is proud'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have held telephone conversations with staff at two hospitals to thank them for their tireless work responding to the Covid-19 outbreak.

During calls to Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and the University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire on Wednesday, William and Kate heard about the impact of the spread of the virus on the personal and professional lives of staff.

The NHS workers, including doctors and nurses, told the royal couple about the invaluable support they have received from their local communities as well as how they are supporting each other as they work through this crisis.

During the call with staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton, William said: “We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances.

“I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you are doing an incredible job.

“The whole country is proud of you so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.”

The calls follow on from the royal couples recent visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 call centre in south London on March 19.

Speaking to staff from University Hospital Monklands on Wednesday about how they are coping with the outbreak, the Duchess said: “You’re stretched in all sorts of ways looking after the patients in your care under such extreme circumstances. But you also need to be able to make sure you support yourselves, and each other.

“It must be so hard but I’m glad to hear that you’re currently getting all the support you need.”

Alice Bloxham, a sister on Queen’s Hospital Burton’s Covid-19 cohort ward, said: “Until recently our ward was an Acute Care of the Elderly ward, but now we are caring for patients with Covid-19.

“This has been a difficult time for all the patients we care for and for the staff working in a very different environment.

“It was a pleasure to talk to The Duke and Duchess and to be able to explain some of the challenges we face for our patients. Everyone at the hospital appreciates the support they gave us on the call.”

Donna Marie McGroarty, Infectious Diseases Charge Nurse, from University Hospital Monklands said: “We were so honoured to receive a call from Their Royal Highnesses.

“It has been a tough time for all our staff. However, the support we have received from colleagues and the community has been overwhelming. The telephone call from The Duke and Duchess was totally unexpected and a real morale boost.”