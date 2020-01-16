will-‘zoey’s-extraordinary-playlist’-be-on-netflix?

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Picture: NBC

NBC is investing in plenty of new comedies over the next few years with the likes of The Good Place wrapping up. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is one of the brand new debuts for 2020 but will it be coming to Netflix? Let’s take a look at the streaming future for the series.

Although the series is classed as a drama, it definitely has similar vibes to a series like Parks and Recreation or any of the other comedies on NBC.

The pilot, which first aired on NBC on January 7th, 2020 gained a modest 2.66 million viewers. The series then continues from its regular timeslot on NBC from February 16th, 2020 onwards.

The series featured Jane Levy playing the role of Zoey Clarke who is a coder in California who after an accident hears what everyone is thinking in song. Lauren Graham who starred in NBC’s Parenthood also recurs.

Where will Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stream in the United States?

Despite Netflix picking up two of NBC’s recent titles Good Girls and The Good Place, it’s hard for us to picture Netflix getting Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

The reason for this is because NBC’s upcoming streaming service Peacock coming into play. At the moment, the show will appear on Hulu in its standard catch-up schedule before likely heading to Peacock at the end of this year.

We could be completely wrong, of course, and Netflix bids above and beyond for the series to come to the service by the end of 2020 but that seems unlikely.

Will Netflix pick up Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist internationally?

Whether Netflix manages to secure the streaming rights to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist internationally has yet to be confirmed.

To our knowledge, Peacock is going to remain a US-specific streaming service for the foreseeable future.

For those in the United Kingdom, you’re most likely going to see the series head to a traditional station but could come to Netflix eventually. Recent NBC titles such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The InBetween were sold to Channel 4 and Sky respectively although B-99 does get yearly updates on Netflix UK.

A similar story applies to Netflix in Australia and Canada but again, with NBC’s change of tact in the US, this could mean other regions also lose out.

Would you like to see Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist be on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.