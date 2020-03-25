will-there-be-season-7-of-‘how-to-get-away-with-murder’?the-answer-to-the-questions-are-down-below-for-all-the-confusion??-know-more-about-the-release-date,-cast!!!

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ has come a long way since the release of its first season. Fans of this mind-bending legal thriller series drool over the characters. They always want more because of the show’s ambiguity and uncertainty. So will there be a seventh season of How to Getaway with murder? Let’s find out!

The plot of the TV show revolves around the life of Annalise, played by Viola Davis. She is a lawyer cum law professor at a Law school in Philadelphia. She selects five interns to help her in solving cases, but things don’t turn out as expected after a murder takes place. I’m am not going to spoil it anymore, and best watch the series for yourself. The creator of the show is Wane Norwalk and is produced by ABC Studios.

Season 1 premiered on 25 September 2014 on ABC. Season 6 was recently dropped on 26 September 2019.

Story of Season 6

The story of the mind-bending thriller TV show has been getting quite intriguing with every passing season as the midseason finale ended with the audience pondering upon a ton of questions on their minds. Fans can’t wait to find out if Annalise died or not? Did Wes Gibbins murder her?

Will there be a Season 7?

According to the latest reports, season 6 of How To Get Away With Murder is the final season. However, going by the reception of the show, you can expect a spin-off series on the way. As of now, we don’t have many updates regarding season 7, as Season 6 is said to be the last. We will keep you posted as soon as we get hold of any further updates.

Cast

Viola Davis will surely be reprising the role of Annalise Keating if Season 7 does occur. Same goes for Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Billy Brown as Nate and Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom.

The rest of the cast members are also expected to be reprising their respective roles.