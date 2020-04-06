will-there-be-a-sequel-to-violet-evergarden?

Violet Evergarden is an anime that has a very thought provoking storyline. It is a story about Violet, an emotionally detached soldier who received prosthetic arms after a combat injury, and is settling into her job of a ghostwriter postwar, while searching for the meaning behind her former commander’s final words to her.There seems to be only a few anime that can move individuals to tears in any given year and Violent Evergarden has effectively managed to do that.There is a soft, subtle development within the titular character that leaves a noticeable faction of viewers bored and impatient as the episodes move forward. At each point the series leaves you astonished.Major Gilbert’s last words to Violet may have been the central theme to the first season, but for much of the audience having Gilbert live on in Violet’s heart is not enough.Unfortunately, Major Gilbert does not directly appear in the finale episode because he presumably has been killed in action. However, a mysterious client appears at the end and many anime fans think it might be Gilbert based on the way Violet reacted. The central question hence remains, whether Gilbert is alive or not?The central theme of Violet Evergarden Season 2 will probably be reunification with Major Gilbert. As of this publishing, anime production company Kyoto Animation has been teasing an anime sequel of some type but they have not announced anything official about the Violet Evergarden.The english dubbed version of this anime is currently available on netflix.The director of the show on the other hand has been teasing fans about a sequel to the show. While no plot has yet been confirmed, the novel that this anime has adapted could give away a few details, if diligently followed by the show makers.A movie inspired by the series has been announced by the animation company which might release in early 2020.With the movie coming up we can hope for season 2 to release a few months after.