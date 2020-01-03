will-there-be-a-second-series-of-dracula-on-bbc-one?

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have started the year off with a bite as their adaptation of Dracula made a bloody splash after the first episode aired on BBC One on New Year’s Day.

The series stars Danish actor Claes Bang as the titular vamp and has aired each night since Wednesday.

But with the third and final instalment airing tonight, will there be a season two for us to sink our teeth into?

Will there be a second series of Dracula?

At the time of writing, there’s been no official word as to whether or not there will be a second series of Dracula.

Bram Stoker only wrote one full-length novel about Dracula, so there’s a chance that the showrunners may indeed stop at one season.

However (without giving too much away) the last episodes have deviated from events in the novel, and we don’t yet know how Moffat and Gatiss’ adaptation will end, so here’s hoping!

We do know that, as it currently stands, there will be three episodes of Dracula in total this year.

The first aired on 1 January, the second the day after, and the third will be shown tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

On the subject of his casting as the titular vamp, Palm D’Or-winner Bang previously said: ‘I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock.

‘I’m so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.’

The last episode of Dracula begins tonight at 9pm tonight on BBC One.

