It was one of the most talked-about Netflix shows of 2019 – and the second season of Sex Education appears to have been just as popular.

Series two of the racy teen comedy has been delighting fans everywhere since it debuted on the streaming platform last week – with Metro.co.uk giving it a five-star review and calling it ‘a true joy, delight and a pleasure to watch’.

All of which has left us wanting more escapades from Moordale High – but is a third series of the show on the cards?

Here’s what we know so far…

Will there be a season 3 of Sex Education?

So far, Netflix has not confirmed a third season of the show – but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one.

The streaming platform often confirms whether a show of theirs will get another series a few weeks after it is released – and as Sex Education was only released last Friday, that still gives them plenty of time to announce the news of its future.

Creator Laurie Nunn recently revealed that we should know by the end of the month – and gave us all hope as she added that she has already started work on writing series three.

‘That’s just a very normal part of the process because we work on such tight schedule, and season three hasn’t been green lit yet or officially commissioned,’ Laurie told LadBible.

‘We won’t find out whether we get a series three until the end of January, so fingers crossed!’

Will the main cast members return for season 3?

Given that the next series has yet to be confirmed it’s hard to say – but is fairly safe to assume that stars Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey would return for a third season along with Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson and the rest of the main cast members.

Season two added a few newcomers to its ranks including Shameless star Anne-Marie Duff as Maeve’s mother Erin – with Mackey admitting she got a bit emotional when she found out the actress was joining the cast.

‘As soon as I found out she was playing my mum I welled up a little bit, I’m not gonna lie,’ she said. ‘She’s amazing, she’s just like, the most incredible woman.’





