will-there-be-a-season-3-for-the-punisher?-or-is-the-series-canceled?-here’s-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-series.

Marvel Television created The Punisher series in 2011 in association with ABC Studios and Bohemian Risk Products. It was based on a comic series, Marvel: The Punisher. When these streaming services left the show, Netflix took it up. It is made by Steve Lightfoot.

The series is connected with other MCU movies and TV Shows. Moreover, it also correlates with another series of the franchise, Daredevil. The story in the series basically revolves around Frank Castle. He makes use of lethal techniques as “The Punisher” for encountering crime.

Will there be a third season for The Punisher?

The Punisher season 1 was launched in November, 2017. It came as a spinoff of the MCU series, Daredevils. Next, we had the second season of the show in January, 2018. Well, Netflix has turned down the series. Thus, there’s no confirmation whether season 3 will come or not.

As per the information, Disney owns the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). So hopefully, the new season of The Punisher series will continue on a new platform, that is none other than Disney+ . But there’s no official announcement about it yet. Moreover, it may also happen that season 3 brings us an entire new cast and plot.

Therefore, the Marvel’s fans will have to wait a lot for the third season (if the show returns). It is one of the most awaited shows. People just love to watch the conspiracies and dark sides of New York’s underworld who took many innocent lives. In addition to this, Jon Bernthal played a wonderful role as Frank Castle and punished the culprits.

We will be back with more information regarding the show if it will be renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for that.