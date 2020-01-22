will-there-be-a-season-2-of-the-witcher-on-netflix-and-when-will-it-be-released?

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher ended with a dramatic finale, leaving viewers hungry for more.

When it dropped in December, the big-budget series instantly became a fan-favourite even with its convoluted timelines.

The drama is based on a series of books by author Andrzej Sapowski, which were also popularised as video games.

So, can we expect to see a second season and if so, when?

Will there be a season 2 of The Witcher?

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich confirmed there were plans to create a second season before the first season even dropped.

She said: ‘The second season of the story, you know the stories sort of progress in time and we’re in new places and new things.’

Exciting!

When will season 2 of The Witcher be released?

The show is expected to return to Netflix in ‘early 2021’, if filming goes without a hitch.

If you’re feeling impatient, you can always get your fix by reading the original books.

Made up of two short story collections and five novels, it’s recommended you start with the two short stories – The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny – before moving on to the rest.

Not a reader? The video games are available on PS4, X Box One and PC and can be purchased on Amazon, Argos or GAME.

