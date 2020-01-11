will-there-be-a-13th-season-of-doctor-who?

Doctor Who has only recently returned for its 12th season, but fans will no doubt be wanting to know if the Timelord will be back for more.

Season 12 has got off to a strong start, already dropping one major reveal that left fans shocked and teasing the introduction of new cast members including Lenny Henry and Stephen Fry.

Naturally fans will be hoping for more, more, more so here’s what we know about the next series of Doctor Who…

Is there going to be a Doctor Who season 13?

Since series 12 has just started airing, there’s not much known about a series 13 yet.

But if current showrunner and head writer Chris Chibnall has anything to say about it, there will definitely be another series from him.

Speaking with members of the press during a trip to Doctor Who’s set in Cardiff, he said: ‘It’s categorically untrue [that I’m leaving].

‘We’re already planning the next series after this series.’

So it looks like we’re in store for even more time and space travel.

Will Jodie Whittaker stay on as Doctor Who?

There were some Doctor Who fans who remembered an early Tom Baker episode where the Doctor revealed there could only be 12 regenerations.

So, seeing as Jodie Whittaker is Doctor Who number 13 – as well as being the first female Timelord – some would argue there couldn’t be another Doctor.

For what it’s worth, Jodie is loving her time on the show, recently opening up about how ‘proud’ she is of their work.

She said: ‘I feel really proud and I feel quite emotional about the whole thing because I feel finally we can talk about it…

‘It’s out there, and we can have this series that we can be, and I feel really proud of.’

Doctor Who series 12 continues Sunday from 7: 10pm on BBC One.

