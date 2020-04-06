will-the-much-anticipated-show-bojack-horseman-be-returning-for-season-7?

The creativity, thoughtfulness and sensitivity exuded by Bojack Horseman has made it a hit among fans. It is one of the most celebrated animation series which is comical yet dark at the same time. It uses themes like dark humor and satire to express how purposeful life is, while at the same time shows us the self destructive and depressed nature of the protagonist.The show may seem negative and satirical, but it does so for social consciousness.Watching it in this age of technology where people are all either depressed or pretending to be happy, Bojack as a character hits too close to home.As Season 6 dropped recently and was divided into two parts.The possibility of a new season is the talk of the town.

Netflix has confirmed that season 6 is going to be a definitive ending for the show,Hence to satisfy the fans the season had two parts that were released separately. The season showed Bojack get the required help that he needed,while almost being drowned in a pool and serving a jail sentence. A lot of significant changes take place in the lives of the cast, Diane marries Guy and moves to Houston, Todd moves in with his girlfriend, Princess Carolyn is trying to set up her own production company, Mr Peanutbutter is extremely himself as we witness the long overdue breakup of his with Pickles.

Though the show will not be renewed for another season the ending gives us a satisfactory closure regarding the characters. The fact that Bojack survived and is going to get a fresh start, enables a plot for season 7 which could help us understand his new life better.The creator of the show Raphael Bob Waksberg has also expressed his desire to have a seventh season which could provide a proper ending to the show.But with no chance of a season 7 happening for Bojack Horseman his journey ahead has been left to our imagination.