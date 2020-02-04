will-spinning-out-be-renewed-for-season-2?

SPINNING OUT — Courtesy of Netflix Spinning Out on Netflix is one of the streaming network’s first hits of the year, but will there be a second season?Audiences don’t need to be ice skaters or even fans of the sport to be intrigued by the drama and mystery Spinning Out on Netflix promises in its trailers. From tough competition in the sport, to love drama, viewers were quickly drawn into the series and were quick to watch as soon as it premiered on Jan. 1. Now that you have watched all the episodes, you’re likely asking when to expect season 2.Unfortunately, Netflix has been rather quiet about a renewal. Relax, this isn’t bad news. At least, not yet. Though the streaming giant has been known to hand out renewals rather quickly, this isn’t always the case.Oftentimes, Netflix enjoys sitting back to see how a series is received by audiences. If everyone is talking about it and you see it trending on social media, chances are your show will be renewed. If everything seems quiet, that may not be the case. Luckily, for us Spinning Out fans, the crowd was loud and loving the drama.Let’s not be so quick to assume, though. Even when a show is doing great, Netflix has a bad reputation of canceling or not renewing a show, anyway. We won’t get started on the shows we already miss but hope that Spinning Out isn’t one of them!Here’s what we do know: Fans love Spinning Out, and season 1 left viewers with a huge cliffhanger and many questions. Let’s hope Netflix gives us all a renewal notice soon rather than later!Spinning Out season 1 is now streaming on Netflix, it stars Kaya Scodelario, January Jones, Willow Shields, David James Elliot, Will Kemp, Johnny Weir and others.