will-smith-to-host-‘this-joka’-stand-up-comedy-series-for-quibi-from-westbrook-studios

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has acquired This Joka, a 16-episode stand-up comedy series hosted and executive produced by Will Smith. The series hails from Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Topgolf Entertainment Group.

Westbrook and Topgolf had been developing This Joka since last October as part of their partnership to create original entertainment. It marks the first series pickup for Westbrook since Terence Carter joined the company last fall as Co-President, Head Of Television.

In This Joka, Smith invites a diverse lineup of up-and-coming, established, and legendary comedians to explore the nature of comedy and its unique ability to bring people together. Shot on location at Topgolf and other popular venues across Las Vegas, the series will showcase stand-up sets, as well as one-on-one conversations between Smith and the comedians, intimate interviews, and docu-style moments backstage and around the city.

Related Story

T-Mobile US To Offer One Year Of Quibi Free

Comics featured in the series include Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello, Vanessa Gonzalez, Martin Urbano, Sam Tallent, David Gborie, Jackie Fabulous, Chris Estraded, Rell Battle and Daphnique Springs, with special appearances by George Wallace, Demi Adejuyigbe and Shawn Wasabi.

“Will’s love and respect for stand-up comedy runs deep, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn from, and uplift the next generation of diverse comedic talent,” said Carte. “The goal of This Joka isn’t just to laugh, but to find the universal human truths behind the laughter.”

Smith executive produces along with Miguel Melendez, Carter, Brad Haugen, Lukas Kaiser, Erik Anderson ,Chad Nelson, YuChiang Cheng. Lance Bangs directs. This Joka is a co-production of Westbrook Studios and Topgolf Entertainment Group.

Smith was most recently seen on the big screen in Bad Boys For Life and will next be seen starring in Warner Bros. biopic King Richard, the true story of the hardscrabble but iron-willed father of Venus and Serena Williams, which Smith also produces.

Short-form video platform Quibi launches on April 6.