will-smith-gives-shout-out-to-the-fresh-prince-of-bel-air-and-wife-jada-as-he-raps-life-story

Will Smith made sure he gave a shout out to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when challenged to rap his life story.

The 51-year-old starred in the show back in 1990 for six whole years before it came to ahead.

And it seems he’s still reaping the rewards from the popular comedy 30 years later – as he credited the 90s programme when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Alongside the host, the father-of-three broke into verse as he spat out a number of lines about his successful career.

‘I was rappin’ just to make bus fare / Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.’

Fallon chimed in: ‘I don’t gotta tell you that show was awesome / Every Monday night, before an all-new Blossom.’

The singer then took us through his journey from the small screen to Hollywood films, such as Bad Boys and Men In Black.

‘But a real big star needs a real big screen / So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean?’ he rapped before adding: ‘Independence Day, aliens on my turf / You invading us? Nah, “Welcome to Earth!”‘

Will’s duetting buddy made sure Jada Pinkett Smith got a mention: ’97 married Jada, and she still set it off / Any questions? You and she can have a Red Table Talk.’

Will then turned his attention to his 19-year-old daughter Willow, and his two sons Jaden, 21, and Trey, 27, who he shared with Jada.

He beamed: ‘Started out a Prince, then became the Fresh Papi / Cuz Trey is the Ace, Jaden’s a force / Willow came and told ya ‘whip your hair back and forth!’

Closing up the rap, the proud dad then brought fans up to modern-day where he gave a nod to his Disney remake, Aladdin.

‘Aladdin ain’t never ever had a friend like me / And I turned into a pigeon in my last movie,’ he spat: ‘So whether G, Genie, matchmaker, fish or a bird.’

Fallon said: ‘You’re a good man,’ before Will smirked: ‘And a Bad Boy For Life, you heard.’

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon airs in the US on NBC.





