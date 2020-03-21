will-smith-feels-in-charge-of-coronavirus-misinformation-because-of-i’m-legend

When hugely dramatic events like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic happen, it really is difficult never to let your brain make comparisons between the proceedings in real life, and what we’ve seen happen in fictional worlds on the silver screen. Whether Demolition Man, Planet of the Apes, much any zombie movie pretty, as well as the Disney classic Tangled, there’s cinematic inspiration everywhere.

Well, among those movies to possess been raised by many big screen fans lately may be the post-apocalyptic action movie I’M Legend starring Will Smith, and today, the actor has had to the web to debunk a few of the items that are going swimming concerning the virus at this time.

“I needed to get this done because, in 2008, I made I’M Legend. THEREFORE I feel in charge of most of the misinformation.”

Will Smith approached the topic along with his usual jovial tone when discussing the movie, before getting into much more serious territory in attempting to clear things up for those who may still under some misundertstandings concerning the virus.

“While I was finding your way through I’M Legend, my character was a virologist. So, A chance was had by me in preparation for the role to visit the CDC. There was a simple foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed also it really changed my entire life and how I viewed the planet. There’s basic concepts that folks don’t realize… Just what exactly I needed was for all of us to have now could be the chance to just feel the basics, and then generate the experts.”

The Hollywood A-lister and star of I’M Legend wasted virtually no time in attempting to set things straight and debunk a few of the false information that’s floating around right now. Following Tom Hanks’ announcement he had tested positive for the herpes virus, I’M Legend began trending on social media marketing with fans joking concerning the chance for the movie’s events occurring on the next couple of weeks. Well, it appears that not merely is Will Smith not laughing, but he also feels somewhat in charge of his role in the movie resulting in so much false information in this serious time. In addition to attempting to quash a few of this false information, Smith managed to get clear that absolutely, despite playing a virologist in the movie, he isn’t one. In the event you did not understand how acting works just.

The Smith family, and can and Jada specifically, run into as very well-meaning, with the Hollywood couple often utilizing their wide-reaching platforms to spread positivity and education, so it’s good to note that they’re continuing to take action in this somewhat chaotic time.

For individuals who do desire to browse the movie, I’M Legend stars Will Smith as Robert Neville, a scientist, may be the last human survivor of a plague in the complete of NY. He attempts to discover a solution to reverse the consequences of the man-made virus through the use of their own immune blood. But, please, don’t take some of it too seriously. This involves us from Red Table Talk.

