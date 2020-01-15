will-smith-and-martin-lawrence-cruise-into-bad-boys-for-life-premiere-in-a-shiny-fast-car

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence apparently had a need for speed last night as they arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys For Life in a very shiny fast car.

The Hollywood stars have reunited for the sequel of their hit Bad Boys franchise, reprising their roles as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence).

But it was a case of life imitates art as Will, 51, and Martin, 54, seemed to channel their characters’ inner daredevils by pulling up to the LA premiere in a speedy Lamborghini.

Will couldn’t hide the excitement on his face as he sat behind the wheel of the sports car and drove to the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday night with Martin enjoying the ride from the passenger seat.

Once finally inside the venue, Will proudly posed for photos with his sons Jaden, 21, and Trey, 27.

Creating quite the opposite family portrait, Martin was joined by the leading women in his life – fiancee Roberta Moradfa and his daughters, Jasmine, 24, Iyanna, 19, and Amara, 17.

Will and Martin have clearly been loving spending time together on the Bad Boys press tour.

Although it seems the busy schedule is keeping them up at night as the stars stopped for a cheeky espresso break while chatting to iHeart Latino earlier this week.

Fans are loving seeing the pair reunited after waiting 17 long years for the sequel – Bad Boys II was released way back in 2003.

Explaining the lengthy delay, Martin told GQ magazine: ‘The script wasn’t right. And Will, to his credit, refused to do the movie until the script was right.

‘It wouldn’t have been a good movie. We didn’t want that. We wanted to do a sequel where people would go, “Oh man, that’s what I’m talking about. It just gets better”.’

Despite their strong friendship, the actors did worry that their chemistry wouldn’t be the same after so many years apart on the big screen.

Will recently told Ellen: ‘We hadn’t really done anything for 25 years so there was a little concern [over] the chemistry.

‘But literally the first moment on stage, it was right back.’

Bad Boys For Life hits UK cinemas on 17 January.





